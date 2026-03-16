Le Méridien Opens in Himalayan Foothills

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts has opened Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa, marking the brand’s arrival in Dehradun. The resort is located along the Nun River in the Doon Valley, with views of the Himalayan foothills. It joins the portfolio of Marriott Bonvoy.

Cristiano Rinaldi, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International, said the opening reflects the brand’s focus on destination-led design and experiences shaped by local character.

Design and Location

Located within the Doon Valley, the resort features 103 guest rooms and suites overlooking the river or surrounding hills. The design draws on mid-century modern principles, using natural tones and layered textures. Architectural elements reinterpret the arches of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in a contemporary style. Art and detailing throughout the property reference Uttarakhand’s landscape and culture.

Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa Pool View King Bed Room © Marriott International, Inc.

Dehradun is a key gateway to North India’s hill and spiritual destinations, including Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and Haridwar. The resort is approximately 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport and 15 minutes from Dehradun Railway Station.

Dining, Wellness, and Experiences

The resort’s dining venues include Riviera Café, serving global dishes alongside regional specialties inspired by Uttarakhand. Longitude operates as a coffee bar and bakery during the day and transitions into a bar in the evening. Aqua Current offers poolside dining and beverages. The brand’s Le Scoop program is also available on site, featuring its signature gelato concept.

Wellness facilities include the Explore Spa by Le Méridien, which offers treatments inspired by Himalayan botanicals, such as the Chakra Art Massage and Himalayan Hot Salt Poultice. Additional amenities include a fitness center and swimming pool. Families have access to the Le Méridien Family Club, with activities such as pottery, pinecone painting, board games, croquet, and curated riverside picnics.

Through the brand’s Unlock Art™ program, guests receive access to the Forest Research Institute, including its museums, botanical collections, and historic exhibits.

Meetings and Events

The resort offers more than 24,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including riverside lawns. Facilities are designed for destination weddings, social gatherings, and corporate meetings.

Saurabh Khanna, General Manager, Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa, said the resort was designed to reflect Dehradun’s character while offering a contemporary retreat aligned with the brand’s positioning.