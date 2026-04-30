100 Hotels: Fairfield by Marriott Expands in Greater China

Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 brands, has announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Chongqing Nan’an District. This opening marks the brand’s 100th hotel in Greater China.

Since entering Greater China in 2017, Fairfield by Marriott has grown quickly, moving from 50 to 100 hotels in just two years. The brand continues to strengthen its presence in major transport hubs and growing urban areas, as well as in popular travel destinations. Recent and upcoming locations include:

Beijing Capital International Airport

Shanghai Xujiahui

Xiong’an New Area

Hangzhou Future Sci-Tech City

Nanxun in Huzhou

Hengdian in Zhejiang

Xiapu in Fujian

Zhangjiajie in Hunan (coming in 2026)

According to Marriott International, Fairfield by Marriott has become a key growth driver in the region, supported by strong investor interest and its efficient development model.

Fairfield by Marriott Chongqing Nan’an District Restaurant © Marriott International, Inc.

A Milestone for Fairfield by Marriott in Greater China

The 100th hotel milestone also reflects the brand’s positioning as Marriott’s largest globally. Known for its simple and reliable stays, Fairfield by Marriott is built on a tradition of warm hospitality inspired by the original Fairfield Farm. The brand focuses on the “beauty of simplicity,” offering calm and comfortable stays.

“We are delighted to celebrate a significant achievement for Fairfield by Marriott in Greater China as the brand reaches its 100th hotel milestone,” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International. She added that the brand is adapting to changing market needs through localized updates and product enhancements, aiming to create more grounded and welcoming guest experiences.

Fairfield by Marriott Chongqing Nan’an District

Located at No. 9 Jiangnan Avenue in Chongqing’s Nan’an District, the new hotel sits in China’s well-known “3D Magic City.” It is close to key business and retail areas, including Jiang’an Tianjie, Shenghui Plaza, and the Chongqing International Convention & Exhibition Center.

The hotel offers easy access to transport links:

12 kilometers from Chongqing North Station

500 meters from Nanping Station

Key features include:

182 guest rooms

The Fairfield Restaurant

Meeting rooms

A 24-hour fitness center

Self-service laundry

The property is designed as a “home away from home.” To celebrate the milestone across Greater China, Fairfield by Marriott hotels are also introducing guest experiences such as a signature Blue Ridge Mountains scent card, local welcome treats, and interactive installations offering curated gifts.

Marriott International, Inc., based in Bethesda, Maryland, operates more than 9,800 properties across 145 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025.