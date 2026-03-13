The Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2026

As 2026 progresses, it appears that hotel guests will have ever more choices of glorious places to stay, with brands delivering some extraordinary new luxury hotels to the market.

A recent review of upcoming openings around the globe, carried out by The Points Guy, recommends the pick of the crop. From the US to Asia, and everywhere in between, developers, designers and builders have been working to produce some truly magnificent places to stay. Often, part of the magic comes from reusing historic city centre buildings, adding quirky style and local connection.

Upcoming Brands Grow in the USA

In the USA, the review picks out the 1 Hotel in Austin as an exciting newcomer. Set within a 74 storey tower, it will feature a swimming pool on the 16th floor, plus a rooftop restaurant. In Miami Beach, a new Delano hotel is being prepared, part of Accor’s lifestyle division brand grouping under the Ennismore banner. The name, in this location, has history back to 1947, combining a heritage feel with modern design.

European travellers have plenty to look forward to. In Lisbon, upcoming openings include the Andaz Lisbon, and Standard Lisbon, both part of the Hyatt portfolio. The Andaz, with 170 rooms, will feature a rooftop terrace with great views across the city skyline. And, with a similar size, the Standard will open in the city’s Alfama neighborhood.

In London, a bumper crop of new luxury hotels will come to the market. These include the St Regis London, a recreation and rebranding of the former Westbury hotel, in Mayfair. Positioned between Trafalgar Square and the Mall, Hilton’s new Waldorf Astoria Admiralty Arch will boast rooms with the best views in the city. The 100 room hotel has been created within an elegant historic building that was formerly government offices, straddling the road.

IHG will also be introducing Six Senses London, another imaginative repurposing of a historic building – this time, a former department store. The landmark property will have 109 rooms, along with wellness facilities including a magnesium-infused hotel pool.

In Indonesia, the destination of Bali has long been a leisure destination of choice. Brands are flocking, too, and by midyear, expect to see the Kimpton Suntaya Bali Ubud opening. With 101 rooms, it will be set in the spiritual heart of Bali with full service features including a Japanese themed restaurant.

Within a few months, the Kimpton will face competition from another new arrival, JW Marriott Bali Ubud Resort. This will feature accommodation in 79 suites, and 22 individual villas, many with private pools.

Innovation in Africa

Meanwhile, from the selection of hotels opening across the continent of Africa, there is one standout offering coming, from the established Club Med brand. Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari will offer the regular all-inclusive deal that the brand delivers so well, on a coastal site around 45 minutes from Durban. But for those that fancy a safari experience, guests will be able to take a trip to Club Med’s own safari lodge, with a chance of spotting some big game.