LXR Signs Tokyo Conversion

Hilton Hotels has committed to rebrand a Tokyo hotel to its LXR luxury brand, making the second LXR property in Japan.

The Hotel Gajoen in Meguro, Tokyo will be reframed under its new Hilton affiliation, after undergoing a refresh in the hands of its owner, private equity investor Brookfield. The hotel will reopen in mid 2026, with a programme of upgrades taking place on a rolling basis ahead of an official relaunch as Gajoen Tokyo in 2027.

Revitalising a Landmark Property

Something of a local historical landmark, Gajoen Tokyo features some key distinctive interior elements, most famous of which is the Hundred Step Staircase, Hyakudan Kaidan. A registered cultural asset, it is close to the Meguro River where, at the appropriate moment in spring, around 800 cherry trees blossom.

This will be the second LXR property to open in Japan, leapfrogging several other signed sites that are in the pipeline. The first Japanese LXR to open was the Roko Kyoto. Upcoming are hotels in Hiroshima and Hakone, both due to launch in 2028, with the Miyajimaguchi, Hiroshima property due to feature 60 rooms, in an oceanfront plot.

Also on the way is Kasara Niseko Village, an LXR property in the Niseko Village Ski Resort, the conversion of an eight villa property already in place. This is part of a multi property signing agreed with YTL Hotels, which included other ski resort hotels joining Hilton’s Tapestry and Curio collection brands.

LXR is a luxury collection brand, featuring what Hilton describes as “one-of-a-kind properties”. The brand was softly relaunched in 2018, though its origins can be traced back to a creation date of 2005, when it was first launched by Blackstone – before that company acquired Hilton in 2007.

The Japanese addition builds on growing traction for the LXR brand. In Europe, it is set to add properties including the Grand Hotel Gardone, overlooking Lake Garda in Italy. The hotel will join the brand following extensive refurbishment work including updates to its 167 rooms, with launch planned in the second quarter of 2027. It will join the Sandblu Santorini in Greece, which has just opened.

In Australia, a recent signing is the former Palazzo Versace hotel in Surfers Paradise, Queensland. Famous for hosting celebrities after a stint in the jungle on the famous I’m a Celebrity series, the 200 room hotel will join LXR in early 2027.

LXR Expands Around the Globe

LXR is also making a splash in China, where the LXR Hotel Xi’an is under construction. Also in planning are LXR Nanjing West Wuhuali and LXR Hotel Tianjin, destined to open in 2028 and 2030 respectively.

No surprises that LXR is also playing its part in developments in Saudi Arabia, where luxury hotels are a key plank of the region’s tourism growth plan. LXR hotels are planned for Diriyah Gate, and the Tuaja resort cluster. In Abu Dhabi, the 167 room Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi is under construction, destined for opening at the end of 2026 and promising a truly luxurious experience for guests.