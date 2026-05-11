IHG Signs 117-Key Garner Hotel in Jagdalpur

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchise agreement for Garner Hotel Jagdalpur, expected to open in 2029. The hotel will mark the entry of the Garner brand into Chhattisgarh. The 117-room hotel will be developed by Freedom Hospitality and managed by United Hospitality Management (UHM). Garner is IHG’s midscale conversion brand. The brand focuses on value-driven stays and operates in the essentials segment.

Hotel Planned for Jagdalpur

The hotel will be located in Jagdalpur in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. IHG said the city is seeing economic growth due to infrastructure projects, mining activity, and the expansion of small and medium enterprises. Government initiatives are also supporting development in the region.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the agreement supports Garner’s expansion into emerging markets in India. He added that Jagdalpur is an entry point into the Bastar region, where infrastructure investment and economic activity are creating demand for accommodation.

Deepika Arora, Managing Director, United Hospitality Management India, said the project reflects increasing demand in emerging destinations across India. She said the company plans to use local market knowledge and operational management to support the hotel’s performance.

Bakhtyaar Khan, Managing Partner, Freedom Hospitality, added the company expects growing demand for accommodation in the region. He said the partnership with IHG and the Garner brand will help the hotel attract travelers.

IHG Expansion in India

IHG said the expansion of the Garner brand in India is part of its strategy to grow in emerging cities where demand for branded hotels is increasing. IHG currently operates 51 hotels across six brands in India:

The company also has a pipeline of 89 hotels planned to open in the next three to five years.