Barossa InterContinental Hotel Approved

Plans for a new InterContinental resort in the Barossa Valley, one of Australia’s prime wine producing regions, have been approved for development.

The decision from the South Australia government green lights a development that is set to bring considerable economic benefit to the region. Developer Strategic Alliance and Commercial will now plan the construction of the project, which will include a winery and the hotel, on a site around an hour from Adelaide.

Luxury Brand Success in the Australian Market

Designed by architects Baukultur and JBG, the hotel will have around 150 bedrooms, many with great views out across fields of vines, along with a restaurant and a series of function rooms. The developer bought the site in Williamstown in 2024, paying a reported AUD1.35 million. The hotel will eclipse in scale the Novotel Barossa Valley, the only other hotel in the region of any scale, which has 140 rooms.

For IHG, the addition of another InterContinental hotel to the portfolio will further advance a brand that has considerable traction in Australia. Currently the group has 10 InterContinental hotels in the country, including one in nearby Adelaide, and no less than three in the Sydney urban area.

The Barossa InterCon joins a strong list of hotels planned or under development across the greater Adelaide region. Numbers were recently boosted by Hilton, which has announced Hilton Adelaide East End, a new build property set for completion in 2031. Standing 27 stories and with 251 rooms, it will be developed by Auriga Investments as part of the Arcadia mixed use development. Trilogy Hotels has been lined up to operate the property for Hilton.

For Hilton, the development will see the return of the Hilton brand to the city, after a brief pause. The existing Hilton Adelaide closes in July 2026, after the property it trades from was acquired by Amora Hotels & Resorts. Amora is planning a major refurbishment, ahead of relaunching as Amora Adelaide.

Another hotel development under way in the city is Treehouse, a 35 storey landmark taking shape as part of the Market Square project. Part of the small but growing portfolio being developed by Starwood Hotels, it will have 248 rooms and will open in late 2026.

Refurbishment Under Way in Adelaide

Also in the city, IHG is preparing to launch its Kimpton Mayfair Adelaide. A refurbishment of the existing 170 room Mayfair hotel is under way, ahead of a relaunch under the boutique brand. In addition, Wyndham is planning the Wyndham Hotel Adelaide South Terrace, a 15 storey property with 94 rooms, scheduled for opening in early 2028.

Those seeking an extended stay in the city will soon be spoilt for choice, thanks to a slew of new serviced apartment developments. Veriu will open Veriu Adelaide by the end of the year, a block with a mix of 129 studio and one bed apartments for rent, located in the city’s CBD. Veriu is also planning a second project, under its LiveStay brand. It will be bringing 120 units to the market in mid 2028.