IHG Signs 225-Key Jaipur Luxury Resort

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Makson India Hospitality Pvt Ltd for InterContinental Jaipur Achrol Resort in Rajasthan. The luxury resort is scheduled to open in early 2030 and will include 225 keys, made up of 189 guest rooms and 36 villas. It will be built on a 16-acre site along the Delhi–Jaipur Road in Achrol and become the fourth IHG-branded hotel within Jaipur city limits and the second InterContinental hotel in the market.

Resort Plans and Facilities

InterContinental Jaipur Achrol Resort will include four dining venues:

An all-day dining restaurant

A specialty restaurant

A lobby lounge

A pool bar

The property will also feature event spaces across two venues, including a ballroom designed for weddings and social events. Other facilities will include a club lounge, spa, fitness center, swimming pool, retail outlets, and parking areas. IHG said the project supports its expansion strategy in India’s leisure and luxury hospitality market.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to partner with Makson India Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. to launch InterContinental Jaipur Achrol Resort. India continues to present significant opportunities in the luxury hospitality segment, driven by growing demand for leisure experiences and destination-led celebrations.”

He added, “Achrol is emerging as a compelling destination in close proximity to Jaipur, offering a unique combination of heritage, nature, and accessibility. With InterContinental Jaipur Achrol Resort, we aim to create a landmark destination that caters to leisure travelers as well as large-scale social celebrations.”

Focus on Jaipur Growth

Jaipur continues to see tourism growth due to attractions such as Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, and the Walled City. The city is also a major destination for weddings and events, increasing demand for upscale hospitality venues.

Rajan Jhiriwal, Director, Makson India Hospitality Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to introduce the iconic InterContinental brand to Achrol, Rajasthan.”

Robin Jhiriwal, Director, Makson India Hospitality Pvt Ltd, added, “With InterContinental Jaipur Achrol Resort, we aim to create a resort that elevates the region’s luxury hospitality landscape while showcasing Rajasthan’s timeless appeal through thoughtful design, authentic experiences, and world-class service.”

IHG currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has 98 hotels in development. The company said it aims to have more than 400 open and pipeline hotels in the country within the next five years.