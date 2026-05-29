Falcon & Alexander Adds 100-Room Marriott Hotel

Deicorp has announced a partnership with Trilogy Hotels and Marriott International to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand back to Sydney as part of the Falcon & Alexander development in Crows Nest.

The $640 million Falcon & Alexander project is designed by TURNER and will combine residential, hotel, and retail spaces in one precinct. Courtyard by Marriott Sydney Crows Nest will occupy the first three levels of the development and is expected to include 100 guest rooms, meeting spaces, and fitness facilities.

Deicorp Founder Fouad Deiri OAM said the project matches the character of the Crows Nest area and the needs of travelers looking for accommodation in connected urban locations.

Falcon & Alexander will also include 212 apartments, retail stores, and dining venues at ground level. Construction is underway and the hotel is scheduled to open in late 2027.

Hotel Partnership Expands Sydney Presence

Marriott International said the agreement reflects demand for international hotel brands in well-connected parts of Sydney.

Tristan Cooper, Marriott International’s Director of Hotel Development for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, said, “Sydney remains one of our most important markets in Australia, and the return of the Courtyard by Marriott brand to the city is a significant milestone.”

Earlier this year, Deicorp also announced a partnership with Trilogy Hotels and Marriott International to deliver Sydney’s first AC by Marriott hotel at the Hyde Metropolitan project on Liverpool Street.

Scott Boyes, CEO of Trilogy Hotels, said the company is pleased to continue working with Deicorp and Marriott International on hotel developments in Sydney. He added, “Sydney’s North Shore is rapidly becoming a vibrant extension of the CBD through new transport connections, and this hotel will deliver for our owners, create opportunities for our teams, and provide experiences for guests in one of Sydney’s most dynamic emerging precincts.”

Project to Include Retail and Dining

Courtyard by Marriott Sydney Crows Nest will include food and beverage venues, a bar, and guest facilities aimed at both short and extended stays. The Falcon & Alexander precinct is planned as a walkable destination that connects residential living, hospitality, and retail within the existing Crows Nest village area.

Founded in 2023, Trilogy Hotels operates hotel properties across Australia and New Zealand. The company currently operates and manages more than 2,500 hotel rooms across 13 hotels.

Deicorp is an Australian property developer established in 1999. The company delivers residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across Greater Sydney.

Marriott International is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and operates nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 brands in 142 countries and territories.