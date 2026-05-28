ShenandoaH2O Brings New Resort Stay

Massanutten Resort announced ShenandoaH2O as the name of its new hotel and indoor waterpark expansion in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. The project combines lodging, dining, meeting space, and waterpark features at the resort. The new development is designed for families, groups, and visitors looking for year-round activities at the resort.

Steve Krohn, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Resorts Companies, said the project builds on existing guest experiences at Massanutten by combining the waterpark and on-site lodging in one location.

Rockingham County officials also said the project will support tourism and local economic activity.

Casey Armstrong, County Administrator for Rockingham County, said the expansion will help the county keep more visitor spending in the area, including travel connected to youth sports tournaments and family vacations.

Hotel and Resort Features

The expansion will add 140 rooms to Massanutten Resort. Room options will include king rooms, double queen rooms, themed king bunk rooms, and two- and three-bedroom suites for families and groups. The project will also include new dining and gathering spaces. Dockside will serve as a restaurant and lobby bar with family dining options. Meeting and event spaces will be available for gatherings, celebrations, and business retreats. Additional features will include The Landing outdoor area, a pool, and the H2Go retail outlet.

Massanutten said the project is designed to give guests access to lodging, recreation, and activities in one place.

Indoor Waterpark Expansion

The resort will also open a 25,000-square-foot expansion to its indoor waterpark in early 2027. The expansion will include new pools, private cabanas, and two new attractions. One attraction will feature a five-person raft experience for families and groups. Another attraction will feature a three-lane mat racing experience where riders can compete side by side in real time.

The resort said the project reflects the role of water and outdoor recreation in the surrounding region while expanding activities available at the property throughout the year.