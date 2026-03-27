GARBE and B&B HOTELS Plan 30 Hotels

GARBE Commercial Living has launched its first institutional investment platform for the hospitality sector through a partnership with B&B HOTELS Central and Northern Europe (CNE). The initiative brings together GARBE’s development and investment management capabilities with B&B HOTELS’ operational expertise to support the development of a new hotel portfolio across Europe.

The platform is designed to create scalable, ESG-compliant hotel assets for long-term investors. For GARBE, the move marks an entry into the hotel sector as part of its broader real estate strategy. For B&B HOTELS, the partnership supports continued expansion in the economy segment and strengthens its position in Central and Northern Europe.

Joint Development Across Europe

The partnership will focus on the development of approximately 30 new-build hotels. Projects are planned primarily in Germany, with additional locations in Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

The developments are intended to expand B&B HOTELS’ presence in key markets and address remaining gaps in its portfolio. The first hotels are expected to open in 2027.

The scale of the portfolio represents a significant step for B&B HOTELS CNE, supporting its target of exceeding 500 hotels in the region by 2030. The collaboration also reflects a broader trend toward cross-border, multi-asset hotel development strategies.

Focus on Investment and Growth

The platform targets institutional investors seeking stable, long-term returns through hotel real estate. GARBE aims to deliver core investment products with predictable performance, supported by B&B HOTELS’ operating model.

The economy hotel segment remains a key focus due to its resilience and consistent demand. The partnership is expected to generate a pipeline of assets designed to meet investor requirements while enabling continued operator growth.

GARBE Commercial Living operates as part of GARBE’s broader real estate platform, which spans multiple asset classes and covers the full value chain from development to investment management. B&B HOTELS CNE, a subsidiary of the wider B&B HOTELS group, currently operates more than 270 hotels across Central and Northern Europe and continues to expand its footprint across the region.