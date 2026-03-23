11 Hotels Launch Marriott’s New Brand

Marriott International plans to introduce its Series by Marriott brand in Europe, marking the regional debut of the collection brand with 11 signed projects across Italy and the United Kingdom. The expansion is being delivered in collaboration with Amapa Group and Splendid Hospitality Group.

Series by Marriott, first announced globally in May 2025, is designed to offer reliable, affordable accommodation while preserving local identity. The brand spans midscale to upscale segments and focuses on well-executed fundamentals and a simple guest experience.

Italy and UK Agreements Drive Expansion

In Italy, six properties will join the Series by Marriott portfolio through an agreement with Amapa Group. Five existing hotels in Montesilvano, Peschici, Pomezia, Rimini, and Venice will be converted, alongside a new-build project in Valmontone.

Amapa Group currently operates 21 hotels across Italy. The agreement builds on its existing relationship with Marriott, following prior collaborations in Milan.

Rendering of a Guestroom at the Series by Marriott Hotel in Pomezia, Italy © Marriott International, Inc.

In the United Kingdom, Marriott will add five hotels to the Series by Marriott portfolio through its agreement with Splendid Hospitality Group. These properties are located in key areas including Earls Court, Euston, and Kings Cross in London, as well as other regional destinations. The two companies are also in discussions about additional future projects under the brand.

Brand Concept and Guest Offering

Series by Marriott is positioned to meet growing demand for value-driven accommodation without compromising on consistency or quality. Hotels under the brand are expected to include:

Modern, comfortable rooms

Essential services delivered efficiently

Locally inspired design elements

Grab-and-go food and beverage options

The model allows hotel owners to retain independent identity while benefiting from Marriott’s global platform and the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Midscale Growth Momentum in Europe

The launch of Series by Marriott in Europe reflects Marriott’s broader strategy to expand its midscale presence in the region. This builds on the momentum of Four Points Flex by Sheraton, introduced in Europe in 2023, which has grown to 40 properties across 7 markets.

Marriott continues to see strong demand for conversion-friendly brands and efficient operating models among owners and developers. In addition to Series by Marriott, the company is also advancing expansion plans for StudioRes, its extended-stay midscale brand.