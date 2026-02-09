Queenstown Hotel Set for voco Refurbishment

IHG Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the conversion of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown into voco Queenstown, marking a shift of the centrally located property into the company’s premium portfolio. The project is being delivered in partnership with asset owner, developer, and manager Pro-invest Group, with EVT Connect Hospitality continuing as operator.

Located in the heart of Queenstown, the 227-room hotel sits within walking distance of the lakefront and the town’s dining, retail, and tourism hubs. The repositioning aligns the hotel’s location, scale, and performance with a premium brand offering designed to support long-term value.

Repositioning a Proven Asset

The hotel will transition to the voco brand and reopen later in 2026 following a refurbishment program. Planned upgrades include refreshed meeting spaces, a new Private Dining Room, a new outdoor dining area, and a restaurant and bar concept, Mozzarella & Co. These changes are intended to strengthen the hotel’s commercial mix and widen its appeal across both leisure and corporate demand segments, while supporting sustained performance over time.

Matt Tripolone, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts Australasia & Pacific, said the conversion reflects IHG’s broader strategy of working closely with owners to unlock value from existing properties.

According to Tripolone, aligning the right brand with the right asset and location allows IHG and its partners to take a long-term view, supported by brand strength, commercial capability, and efficient execution.

Confidence in Queenstown and voco

Pro-invest Group Founder and Chairman Ronald Stephen Barrott FRICS said the decision to move the hotel into the voco brand reflects confidence in both the asset and IHG’s premium platform. He noted the property’s established track record and standout location in Queenstown, positioning voco as the next phase for the hotel’s evolution, supported by IHG’s scale, systems, and brand reach.

The conversion takes place against a backdrop of disciplined hotel development in New Zealand. Queenstown continues to stand out due to strong year-round visitation and consistent demand for well-located accommodation.

Once open, voco Queenstown will be fully integrated into IHG’s enterprise platform, including global distribution, sales channels, and the IHG One Rewards loyalty program. Additional project details can be found in the THP database, which tracks hotel developments globally.