Second Holiday Inn Express Comes to Japan

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Holiday Inn Express Sapporo Susukino. This is the second Holiday Inn Express in Japan, developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation Urban Development Co., Ltd., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., and The Sankei Building Co., Ltd.

Strategic Location in Sapporo’s Entertainment Hub

The new, 223-room hotel is located in Susukino, Sapporo’s entertainment and dining district. Known for attractions such as the Susukino Intersection and Ramen Alley, the area is a popular destination for travelers. The hotel is scheduled to open in July 2026 after extensive renovations.

Holiday Inn Express Sapporo Susukino will be the first in Japan to feature the brand’s Generation 5 design, ensuring a high-quality and efficient stay. Key facilities include:

The Express Café

A fitness center

Guest laundry

With excellent connectivity—just a five-minute walk from Susukino Subway Station and a three-minute walk from Shiseikan Shogakkō-mae Streetcar Station—the new hotel will provide guests with easy access to the best of Sapporo.

Continued Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s fastest-growing Essentials brand, with 3,292 hotels open and 655 more in the pipeline globally. Known for offering simple, smart travel solutions, the brand attracts business and leisure travelers alike. Guests can enjoy a place to rest and recharge, with complimentary hot breakfast included in every stay.

Abhijay Sandilya, Managing Director for Japan & Micronesia at IHG, expressed excitement about the partnership: “We’re delighted to partner with Mitsubishi Corporation Urban Development, Tokyo Tatemono and The Sankei Building, to bring our second Holiday Inn Express hotel to Japan, which will join our seven existing properties in Hokkaido.”

The group of owners also shared their enthusiasm, stating that partnering with IHG gave them confidence in the project. They mentioned that IHG’s conversion expertise and market knowledge were invaluable for building a successful partnership.

IHG’s Commitment to Growth in Japan

IHG operates 59 hotels across 10 brands in Japan, with 24 properties in the pipeline. This reflects IHG’s commitment to growth in the country. The Sapporo hotel project is an important part of IHG’s strategy to really utilize the power of their marketing, technology, and distribution platforms, as well as their extensive loyalty program with over 160 million members.