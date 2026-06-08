Ruby Hotels Heads to the Big Apple

European lifestyle brand Ruby Hotels is coming to New York City, marking its second U.S. signing in just a few months. A Chicago opening is also in the works, with both hotels expected to open in 2027.

The New York property will occupy an 18-story building from the 1930s on Avenue of the Americas, close to Herald Square, the Empire State Building, and Madison Square Garden. Renovation work starts later this year. The finished hotel will have 187 rooms and an all-day lobby bar.

Why New York Makes Sense

Ruby built its reputation across Europe by targeting style-conscious travelers who want good design without paying luxury prices. That positioning fits New York well. The city has plenty of high-end hotels and plenty of budget options, but the middle ground—places with a unique personality and fair rates—remains competitive and in demand.

Founded in Germany in 2013, Ruby currently has around 40 open and pipeline properties, mostly in European cities. The U.S. represents a meaningful step up in ambition. IHG, which added Ruby to its portfolio, wants to grow the brand to over 120 hotels globally within a decade and more than 250 within 20 years.

A Busy Season for IHG in New York

The Ruby announcement is part of a broader IHG push in the city. Two Kimpton properties opened recently, and the voco brand launched its largest Americas hotel in Times Square—a 32-story property also owned by Ruby New York’s developer, AC Developers. Crowne Plaza is also set to return to Times Square later this year.

That relationship with AC Developers is worth noting. Having a repeat partner already familiar with IHG’s standards and expectations tends to make openings smoother. Aimbridge Hospitality will handle day-to-day operations.

IHG Americas CEO Jolyon Bulley described the New York signing as part of the brand’s effort to reach “major U.S. urban markets,” adding that the two planned properties are just the start.