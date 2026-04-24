InterContinental Coogee Completes Multi-Million Transformation

InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach has officially completed the final stage of its multi-million-dollar transformation, marking a new chapter in its beachfront offering. The refreshed hotel introduces a series of elevated guest experiences, including an ocean-facing infinity pool and terrace, Club InterContinental lounge, and new pickleball courts. A highly anticipated addition, Èliva Spa, is set to open in early May.

The transformation reflects InterContinental’s global evolution, centered on the idea that travel connects cultures and expands perspectives. Every detail, from design to concierge experiences, has been curated to offer meaningful and enriching stays. The result is a modern coastal retreat.

A New Standard for Beachfront Living

The redesigned hotel now features 198 guestrooms and suites, many with ocean views and sunlit interiors. Designed by Woods Bagot, the spaces bring a contemporary interpretation of coastal luxury to Sydney’s eastern shoreline. The overall transformation creates a relaxed yet refined base for guests seeking both comfort and connection to the destination.

Reimagined interiors and beachfront views © IHG

At the heart of the upgrade is the new pool deck, positioned above the coastline. The heated infinity pool is surrounded by private cabanas, sun lounges, and layered seating areas designed for all-day use. Seasonal touches, such as winter fire pits, ensure the space remains inviting year-round.

The adjoining poolside dining experience mirrors the ease of beachside living. Guests can enjoy a menu that balances classics with lighter options, including the hotel’s new Nourish Bowls. These dishes are designed to be nutritionally balanced and available throughout the day, supporting flexible dining habits.

Elevated Experiences and Wellness

Club InterContinental introduces a more private and personalized stay experience. The lounge features light-filled interiors, relaxed seating areas, and subtle coastal design elements. Guests can move seamlessly through the day, from breakfast by the water to afternoon tea and evening drinks with Champagne and canapés.

The offering extends to an exclusive outdoor terrace overlooking the ocean. This secluded space provides a quieter retreat while still capturing the energy of the beachfront setting. It adds an extra layer of privacy and sophistication to the guest experience.

Wellbeing is a key focus of the transformation, highlighted by:

Two pickleball courts, adding a social and active dimension

A forthcoming spa with magnesium pools, saunas, and recovery spaces

Advanced wellness technologies, including LED masks and compression therapy

A 24-hour fitness studio for flexible routines

Èliva Spa will deliver a holistic approach to health, blending modern treatments with nature-led therapies. Experiences are tailored through consultation, helping guests restore balance and energy.