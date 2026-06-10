OTH Hotels Resorts Adds Three East Coast Properties

Regional hotel operator OTH Hotels Resorts has taken on three new properties across New Jersey and Maryland, adding 498 rooms to its portfolio in a single announcement. For a management company looking to build scale, the locations tell an interesting story.

The three hotels sit in different markets but share a common logic. Two are established Holiday Inn properties near Washington DC. The third is a brand-new 101-room Trademark Collection hotel in Parsippany, New Jersey, due to open this month.

The Properties and Why They Make Sense

The New Jersey addition, Hotel Troy, is the most interesting of the three. Newly developed and positioned 24 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport, it targets the broader New York metro market without the costs that come with being in it. The property leans into the remote and hybrid work crowd, with dedicated coworking spaces and flexible meeting rooms alongside a full-service Italian-American restaurant.

The two Maryland hotels serve a different purpose. Holiday Inn Washington-College Park, with 222 rooms, sits in the corridor between Washington DC and the University of Maryland. It carries 10,000 square feet of meeting space and an indoor saltwater pool—a solid events and group hotel with a steady demand base from the university, government visitors, and stadium traffic nearby.

Holiday Inn Columbia East-Jessup adds another 175 rooms and suites, with 8,000 square feet of event space including two ballrooms. Its location near UMBC, Camden Yards, and the Merriweather Post Pavilion gives it a reliable mix of corporate and leisure demand throughout the year.

Building Scale the Practical Way

OTH already manages hotels in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, so this East Coast expansion follows an established geographic focus. Staying close to familiar markets keeps operational oversight manageable and allows the company to build relationships with regional demand generators over time.

Scott McMahon, OTH’s Chief Development Officer, pointed to “targeted operations and strong service culture” as the value drivers, which is straightforward language that signals the company is focused on running hotels well rather than chasing headline deals.