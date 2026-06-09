Project of the Week: Hotel Archereau

Construction is underway at 42 Rue Archereau, and the 19th arrondissement is getting something it hasn’t seen before.

Hotel Archereau, a four-star conversion project rising at 42 Rue Archereau in the 19th, is scheduled to open in Q4 2026. Developed by Foncière Concorde—the joint venture of Groupe Galia and Groupe Terrot—the 3,400 square meter building across eight floors will deliver 99 rooms, a ground-floor restaurant seating 100, a rooftop bar, a green terrace, and a rentable amphitheater. Architect DATA Architectes is handling the exterior; interiors fall to Ciguë Design.

A Conversion Built for the Canal District

The site’s context is doing real work here. Proximity to the Ourcq Canal and institutions like the Cours Florent drama school shapes the project’s stated ambition: a hybrid destination that blurs the line between hotel and neighborhood venue. The rooftop bar and amphitheater are open to the public, not cordoned off for guests.

Room layout leans deliberately toward volume over luxury: there will be 80 singles at 12 square meters and 20 dormitories between 35 and 40 square meters, the latter sleeping up to eight. For a four-star classification, that’s a great mix—one that targets younger and budget-flexible urban travelers.

Sustainability Credentials

The project carries E+C- certification and is targeting BREEAM Very Good, which are very credible benchmarks. Materials listed include stone and wood. Operations will be handled by Terlia, the Galia-Terrot joint operator.

DATA Architectes and Ciguë’s pairing suggests architectural seriousness; both studios have track records that go beyond surface aesthetics. This project will definitely be one to watch as the construction progresses and building features really start taking shape.

The 19th is always changing, and Archereau is part of that story. THP is tracking it through to opening—as it does with hotel developments across multiple countries, regions, brands, construction phases, and more.