Project of the Week: The Ritz-Carlton Savannah

This week’s Project of the Week at THP.News takes us to downtown Savannah, where the city’s first Ritz-Carlton is rising inside a building locals have watched for decades: the “Savannah Skyscraper” at 2 E. Bryan St. TMGOC Ventures, the Charleston- and Boca Raton-based development firm behind the deal, secured approval from the Savannah Historic District Board of Review to convert the historic tower into five-star hotel and residence complex. The Ritz-Carlton Savannah is now targeting a second-quarter 2028 opening, a timeline that has shifted since the plan was first announced, reflecting the complexity of threading modern luxury infrastructure through a building with real historical weight.

From Landmark to Luxury Hotel

Converting an existing structure is rarely simple, and this one comes with the added responsibility of historic preservation oversight. The hotel will share its address with 20 branded residences at 14 E. Bryant St., giving owners panoramic views of the downtown skyline and the Savannah River. Those residence owners will also have the option to place their homes under Ritz-Carlton management, a detail that blurs the line between hotel and home in a way the brand has leaned into elsewhere.

TMGOC Co-Founder and Managing Partner Sunju Patel framed the building itself as the draw. “The opportunity to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to such an iconic building is one we couldn’t pass up,” Patel said, adding that the firm is counting on continued cooperation from city leaders to see the vision through. Fellow Co-Founder Glenn Alba struck a similar note, describing the goal as restoring the tower while introducing “a new era of luxury” to the city. Between the two statements, the message is consistent: this is as much a preservation story as it is a hospitality one.

Amenities and the Design Team Behind Them

Guests and residents will have plenty to occupy them once the doors open. Plans call for a signature restaurant covering breakfast through dinner, a lobby lounge, a members-only club, a rooftop bar and pool, and a 5,000-square-foot spa and wellness facility. Add in more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space, and the property is clearly built to compete for both travelers and corporate events in a city that draws heavily on both.

The design matches the ambition. Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, with offices in New York and London, is handling interiors, while Miami-based Studio Mc+G Architecture is overseeing the architectural work. TMGOC will own the finished property, with Marriott International’s Ritz-Carlton brand handling operations once it opens.

This is far from TMGOC’s first swing in the Southeast. Founded in 2019, the firm has built a roughly $1 billion portfolio that includes the recently opened Moxy Charleston Downtown, a 208-key Moxy under construction in Uptown Charlotte, and a Thompson by Hyatt and Autograph Collection property both underway in Charleston. The firm has said it plans to push into Arizona, Colorado, and Utah next, but for now, Savannah’s skyline is getting the attention.