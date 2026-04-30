Malta Adds First Airport Hotel

The Mediterranean island of Malta is seeing a consistent growth in inbound tourism and, as a result, many of the global hotel groups are looking to launch properties across the island. A favourite for its history and climate, Malta is enjoying the attention.

The island welcomed 4.022 million tourist visitors in 2025, who booked 25.4 million room nights. Into 2026, the destination is seeing monthly arrivals up 18.5% compared with 2025 – and tourism spending is rising to match, with receipts hitting EUR171.7 million in February 2026. Almost half of all arrivals came from just three source markets: the UK, Poland and Italy.

A Response from Developers

Developers and hotel companies are responding. At the main airport, the island’s first airport hotel is currently under construction. The four star property will open in 2027, with 98 rooms, and is part of the SkyParks 2 development at the airport. Already, French group Accor has signed to brand the property as one of its Tribe hotels, while Claret Group has been lined up to operate the hotel.

Another upcoming arrival into Malta’s hotel market will be the Hard Rock Hotel, which has started taking bookings from its planned summer 2026 opening. The 397 room hotel overlooks St George’s Bay, promising to become a social hub in the area, as well as a great place to stay. The hotel will feature more than 10 restaurants, bars and lounges, all delivering the Hard Rock vibe for locals and visitors, as well as hotel guests.

The coming months will see the opening of a number of smaller, boutique properties. In the capital, Romegas Hotel Valletta will launch, a 23 room conversion created from a 500 year old palazzo, offering guests a choice of individually designed rooms and suites. Nearby will be the Vincent Boutique Hotel, another repurposing of an old city building to create a 14 room boutique property. In the village of Attard, Casa Bonavita will see the transformation of a former family home into a 17 room boutique hotel.

International Brands Arrive

The international brands are also busy, but at a much larger scale. NH Collection Sliema will have 268 rooms, a substantial urban resort with facilities including a pool and rooftop bar with views across the ocean. It is due to open in late 2026. And in the capital, Valletta, IHG’s “lean luxury” Ruby brand is working up a hotel with 88 rooms, created from a number of historic buildings along one street.

Away from the urban hubs, resort properties are also in development. In the north of the island, Corinthia is planning a transformation of the former Hal Ferh Resort. Corinthia Oasis Malta will have 162 rooms, in a low density layout featuring extensive gardens and a wellness centre. And on the island of Comino, the Six Senses brand is putting together plans for a 90 room resort overlooking the sea, on the site of a previous hotel. As is usual for a Six Senses, there will be an extensive spa for guests to enjoy.