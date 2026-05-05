89-Suite Hotel Planned in Auburn

A developer is progressing with plans for a new extended-stay hotel in Auburn, New York. Indus Hospitality Group has submitted a site plan application for a TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Grant Avenue. The proposal will be reviewed by the city’s planning board as part of the approval process.

Project Details and Timeline

The planned hotel will be a four-story building with 89 suites. It is set to be developed on properties at 132–134 and 138 Grant Avenue, replacing two residential homes and overgrown land. Indus Hospitality Group is currently acquiring the sites and intends to operate the hotel once completed.

The project requires a zoning variance because the proposed height of approximately 55 feet exceeds the local limit of 40 feet. If approvals are secured, construction is expected to begin in spring 2027 and finish by spring 2028. The developer may also apply for tax-related incentives, including a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

Meeting Demand for Extended-Stay Lodging

The hotel is planned to meet the demand for longer-stay accommodation in the Auburn area. Local tourism officials have highlighted a need for more hotel capacity, particularly outside the downtown core. Existing hotels are mainly located closer to the city center.

The new TownePlace Suites would be Auburn’s first dedicated extended-stay hotel. These types of properties are designed for guests staying multiple nights, including families, business travelers, and project-based workers. The development is also expected to support increased visitor spending and generate additional hotel and sales tax revenue.

The hotel will include features suited to longer stays. Guest suites are planned to have kitchens with dishwashers, refrigerators, and stovetops. Additional facilities will include a fitness center, laundry services, and an outdoor patio.

Indus Hospitality Group has experience with similar developments, including another TownePlace Suites in Henrietta, near Rochester, as well as a location in the Syracuse area.