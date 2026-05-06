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Anantara Turks and Caicos Opens 2029

hotel projects Turks
Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences - Observatory experience © Minor International | Visualisation One
Minor Hotels is expanding into the Caribbean with a project that combines high-end living and immersive natural experiences

Minor Hotels has announced plans to introduce its Anantara luxury brand to the Caribbean with a new resort and residences in Turks and Caicos. The project, scheduled to open in 2029, is an important step in the company’s expansion into leading global luxury destinations.

New Luxury Development in North Caicos

Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences will be located along the Sandy Point coastline of North Caicos and will feature 78 branded residences, including a collection of beachfront villas available for private ownership. The development is designed with a focus on low-density living, offering space, privacy, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor environments.

Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences – Penthouse living room © Minor International | Visualisation One

The project is being designed by Miami-based RAD and Meyer Davis, known for their work in luxury hospitality and residential design. Their approach aims to combine contemporary architecture with the island’s natural surroundings. Key features of the development include a private marina with access to surrounding cays and proximity to Miami.

North Caicos, often referred to as the “Garden Island,” offers a quieter and more untouched alternative within Turks and Caicos. Known for its natural beauty and long stretches of coastline, the island provides a great setting for this type of hotel development. The project also responds to growing demand for branded residences in exclusive resort destinations, supported by the area’s accessibility and global appeal.

Wellness and Lifestyle Experience

The resort will place a strong emphasis on wellness, drawing inspiration from the island’s natural environment. A full-service spa will incorporate native plants and botanicals into its treatments, while a range of fitness and recreational facilities will support an active lifestyle.

Guests and residents will have access to a fitness center, yoga studios, tennis, padel and pickleball courts, as well as a dedicated water sports center and multiple swimming pools. An on-site observatory will introduce a unique night-time dimension, with experiences shaped around stargazing, lunar cycles, and relaxation rituals.

Dining will also reflect this connection to nature, with ingredients sourced from on-site gardens and orchards. Options will include beachfront venues, a wine cellar, and a rooftop bar, all designed to complement the overall resort experience.

Strategic Expansion in the Americas

Minor Hotels said the development reflects its broader strategy to expand in key international markets. Turks and Caicos continues to attract strong interest from high-end travelers and homeowners due to its accessibility and established position as a luxury destination.

The resort will be accessible via Providenciales International Airport, followed by a short boat transfer, or through North Caicos Airport, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. Branded residences are now available for pre-sale, as the company continues to grow its presence across the Americas with additional projects in Brazil, Argentina, and the United States.

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