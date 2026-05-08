Minor Hotels Signs Two Thailand Resorts

Minor Hotels—operator of more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 63 countries—has signed two new resort properties in Thailand in partnership with Rasa Group. The new hotel projects are Colbert Collection Koh Samui and Avani Koh Phangan. The agreement marks the introduction of the Colbert Collection brand in Asia and expands Minor Hotels’ presence in Southern Thailand.

Koh Samui Resort to Join Colbert Collection

Colbert Collection Koh Samui is located on Chaweng Beach. The 32-room beachfront resort currently operates as Buri Rasa Village Samui. Minor Hotels will begin managing the property on 1 May 2026, and the rebranding is planned for the first quarter of 2027 after renovations are completed.

The resort will include dining venues, as well as a swimming pool, fitness center, and spa. It is located about 15 minutes from Samui International Airport.

The property will join Minor Hotels’ existing portfolio on Koh Samui, which includes Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club, Avani+ Samui Resort, and NH Collection Samui Peace Resort.

Avani Koh Phangan Scheduled for 2027 Rebrand

Minor Hotels has also signed Avani Koh Phangan, a 63-room beachfront resort on Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach that currently operates as Buri Rasa Village Phangan. Minor Hotels will take over management on 1 May 2026, with full rebranding planned for the first quarter of 2027 following renovation work completed in phases.

The resort will offer several room categories, including pool access and oceanfront rooms, along with dining venues, a beachfront swimming pool, an AvaniKids club, and an AvaniFit gym. The property is located next to Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas, another property connected to the partnership between Minor Hotels and Rasa Group.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of Minor International, said the agreement supports the company’s strategy to expand in Southern Thailand and strengthen its lifestyle and soft brand portfolio. Rapi Pinijchob, CEO of Rasa Group, said the projects reflect the companies’ shared plans to support tourism growth in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

Expansion Strategy Continues

As previously states, both resorts are owned by Rasa Group, a Thailand-based real estate and hospitality company with operations across commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors.

The signing of Colbert Collection Koh Samui is part of the global expansion of Minor Hotels’ Colbert Collection brand. The company recently announced the debut of The WestDill Mayfair Hotel London, Colbert Collection, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.