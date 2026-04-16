Swiss-Belhotel Builds Momentum in Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel International has stepped up its expansion in Indonesia, signing multiple hotel management contracts across eight cities in the first quarter of 2026. The move strengthens its footprint across the archipelago while reinforcing long-term partnerships with local owners and investors.

The latest signings mark a milestone for the group’s development activity in Indonesia. The growing pipeline reflects steady investor confidence and sustained demand across diverse hospitality segments.

Expansion Across Key Cities

New developments are spread across Batam, Bali, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Bengkulu, Tangerang, Lampung, and Central Kalimantan. These locations highlight a broad geographic strategy spanning both established and emerging destinations. The projects cover a wide range of offerings. Luxury and upper upscale brands include MĀUA by Swiss-Belhotel and Grand Swiss-Belhotel. Midscale options feature Swiss-Belinn and Swiss-Belcourt. Economy properties are represented by Swiss-Belexpress.

This mix allows the company to address demand across leisure travel, corporate stays, and MICE activity. The multi-brand approach also enables flexibility in responding to local market needs.

Growth Backed by Systems and Strategy

Indonesia remains central to the company’s global vision. Leadership points to strong partner trust and a focus on delivering relevant, sustainable solutions aligned with local market dynamics.

Expansion is supported by digital infrastructure designed to integrate each property into global systems. This ensures consistent positioning and competitiveness as market conditions evolve. Operational discipline also remains a priority, with attention on efficiency, service consistency, and long-term value creation across the portfolio.

Global Targets in Focus

Looking ahead, Swiss-Belhotel International aims to surpass 530 operating properties worldwide by 2033. The target is supported by an active development pipeline and continued momentum in Indonesia. The company currently has more than 120 hotels and projects in Indonesia and over 165 properties across 20 countries. Growth is also underway in markets including China, Vietnam, Australasia, Malaysia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International continues to position itself as a fast-growing hotel management group. Its blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service remains central to its brand identity and value proposition.