Singapore Prepares for Strong 2026

Singapore’s tourism sector is planning for a record 2026, with the expectation of welcoming more than 17 million international visitors and recording around SGD32 billion in economic benefit from those arrivals.

For the hospitality sector, the challenge will be planning for that growth. As recently as 2024, the country recorded 16.5 million visitors, a figure that exceeded forecasts with higher spending by tourists from China, Indonesia and Australia. And in 2025, preliminary figures for the first three quarters of the year suggest a more measured increase over the previous year, with the destination attracting higher spenders who stay for longer, rather than just higher numbers.

Events Help Drive Tourism Demand

The Singapore Tourism Board points to a strong roster of events through 2026, such as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, plus concerts and sports fixtures. The highlight of the music calendar will be the arrival at the year end of K-pop powerhouse, BTS, who have booked four nights of concerts in December. Part of the board’s efforts are driving more meetings and events in Singapore, as it drives towards its Tourism 2040 goal. Major gatherings during 2026 include the Herbalife Extravaganza, expected to attract 25,000 delegates, plus the annual conference of the high profile Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

Hoteliers have been preparing with renovations and new developments. The landmark Marina Bay Sands completed a complete refurbishment of all its rooms in 2025, upgrading its offering. In the same year, the Conrad Singapore Marina Bay rebranded and refreshed its interiors. The Marina Bay Sands is building on its success, with a further extension that will add 570 rooms plus a major meeting and events space that includes a 15,000 seater arena. The project will open in early 2031.

The Ascott has also been growing its presence. During 2025, it added a conversion to create Oakwood Bencoolen Singapore, and also added Ascott Shenton Way Singapore, the brand’s third property in the city-state that features a dual offering of hotel rooms and serviced residences.

By the end of 2026, the CanningHill Piers project will see key completions, with a 192 room Somerset serviced residence block, and new hotel under Marriott’s Moxy brand. Marriott will also be opening Varel Singapore, under its Tribute Portfolio brand. Not to be left out, Hilton will open the 344 room DoubleTree by Hilton Singapore Robertson Quay, rebranding the former Hotel Miramar.

International Brands Line Up

Accor, too, is building its presence in Singapore. The Hotel Waterloo Singapore will open shortly, as part of the group’s new Handwritten Collection. Then, in 2027, the company will open the largest Mövenpick hotel in Asia Pacific, with 808 rooms, plus a co-located Movenpick Living offering, with accommodation for extended stays.

Also in 2027, the Singapore hotel market will welcome the 165 room CASA METT Singapore, and Hilton will launch a new Asian outpost for its NoMad brand, with a redevelopment of Faber House into an 18 storey hotel with 173 rooms. More luxury hotels in the pipeline include Aman Singapore, and from Minor Hotels, Avani Singapore Kajima.