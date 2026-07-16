A New Regent Rises Above Chengdu’s Skyline

IHG Hotels & Resorts is putting its luxury Regent brand into one of Chengdu’s tallest buildings. The company has signed a deal with local developer Newhope Real Estate to open Regent Chengdu in 2029, taking over floors 39 to 48 of a 233-meter tower in the Jinjiang District. That’s 180 rooms and suites, all with skyline or river views, sitting near the city’s busiest shopping streets.

Why Chengdu, Why Now

Chengdu isn’t a typical luxury hotel bet. It’s not Shanghai or Beijing. But it doesn’t need to be. IHG already runs its West China regional headquarters there, and the city has become a serious draw for high-spending domestic travelers who don’t want to fly to the coast for a five-star stay. Putting Regent inside a mixed-use skyscraper, rather than a standalone building, also fits a wider trend: luxury brands increasingly renting out the top floors of towers built by real estate developers, instead of commissioning their own ground-up projects.

For Newhope Real Estate, the deal helps sell the rest of the tower. A five-star hotel brand at the top gives instant credibility to the offices, retail, and residences below it. This kind of partnership, developer builds, global brand operates, is becoming one of the default ways new luxury hotels get built in China.

Regent has had a quiet few years. IHG bought the brand in 2018 and has been slowly bringing it back with openings in Shanghai and Chongqing. Chengdu will be the third Chinese property since the relaunch, and it shows IHG is committed to rebuilding Regent specifically in Greater China before pushing it elsewhere.

Rather than spreading a recovering brand thin across many markets, IHG is concentrating it where Chinese luxury demand is strongest and where the company already has infrastructure and relationships with developers.

Regent now has 11 open hotels worldwide, just over 3,200 rooms, with another 12 in the pipeline. Chengdu adds to a growing cluster of six Regent properties already in Greater China, spanning Shanghai, Hong Kong, Beijing, Chongqing, and Taipei.