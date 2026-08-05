Autograph Collection Comes to Buenos Aires

Pride Developer is building a new hotel in downtown Buenos Aires, and it will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand. Construction starts in the last quarter of 2026. The project mixes a restored historic building with a new contemporary tower.

The hotel will sit in one of the city’s busiest cultural corridors, close to the Obelisk, Teatro Colón, and Avenida Corrientes. That puts it within walking distance of theaters, restaurants, and some of the most photographed streets in the city.

The building will cover 116,250 square feet and hold 122 suites. Room sizes range from about 398 square feet up to a presidential suite over 1,076 square feet. There’s also a covered dining space of more than 10,700 square feet, where an Argentine chef will put a modern spin on local cuisine.

A Bet on the City Center

Downtown Buenos Aires hasn’t always been the easy choice for new luxury development. Pride Developer is betting that reviving a historic facade, rather than tearing it down, will pay off. The old building’s front will stay largely intact, while the new tower rises behind it with what the company calls its own design signature.

The full build is expected to take about 30 months. That’s a long runway, but restoration work on historic structures tends to move slower than standard construction. Pride Developer will handle execution under its agreement with Marriott.

Why Autograph Collection Fits

Autograph Collection hotels are meant to feel independent, and this one leans into that idea. Michael Leon Volko, Marriott’s Senior Director of Development for the Caribbean and Latin America, said the project matches the brand’s focus on hotels tied closely to their location. He added that it helps Marriott build out its footprint in Argentina as demand grows in the premium segment.

For Pride Developer, this marks its first move into international hospitality after a background in mixed-use and lifestyle real estate. CEO Maximiliano Mustafá called the deal a milestone in the company’s expansion plans.

Autograph Collection now includes more than 330 hotels across 50 countries. Each one is supposed to have its own personality rather than a cookie-cutter look. This Buenos Aires property, with its blend of old and new, fits right in.