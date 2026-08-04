Project of the Week: AC Hotel by Marriott Brecksville

DiGeronimo Companies, Crawford Hoying, and Shaner Hotel Group are building a 136-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Brecksville, Ohio. The four-star, new-build hotel is under construction within Valor Acres, a 185-acre mixed-use development on the former VA Hospital site. Opening is set for the second quarter of 2027.

The hotel design has changed since the project was announced. The Brecksville Planning Commission recently approved a revised plan reducing the building from six floors to five, eliminating a planned sixth-floor rooftop bar and restaurant. The 136 guest rooms will remain unchanged across the remaining floors.

Design team and project scope

Meyers + Associates Architecture serves as both architect and interior designer for the hotel. The original design called for more than 80,800 square feet of space, including meeting rooms, a first-floor bar, a fitness center, and a 6,030-square-foot rooftop bar.

DiGeronimo Development LLC is developing the entire Valor Acres site. Crawford Hoying and DiGeronimo are co-developing and co-owning the hotel, with Shaner Hotel Group operating the property. The partnership marks the fifteenth collaborative hotel venture between Crawford Hoying and Shaner, following AC Hotels in Bridge Park/Dublin and Dayton, Ohio.

Part of a larger Brecksville development

Valor Acres sits at the northwest quadrant of Brecksville and Miller Road. The development includes housing, retail, and offices, including headquarters for DiGeronimo Companies and the Sherwin-Williams Morikis Global Technology Center. The site is close to two major airports and the future Sherwin-Williams 600,000-square-foot Research and Distribution Center.

Kevin DiGeronimo, Principal at DiGeronimo Companies, said the hotel supports the wider vision for the site. “Our goal is to create a destination where guests can enjoy world-class hospitality while being surrounded by the destination retail, fine dining, and luxury residential offerings,” DiGeronimo said. “This boutique hotel is a key addition that enhances the upscale living experience and strengthens the sense of community that Brecksville is known for.”

The Port of Cleveland awarded $32 million in taxable lease revenue bonds toward the $42.9 million hotel. Construction on the project began following that award. The partnership between Crawford Hoying, DiGeronimo, and Shaner began in March 2022, when Shaner introduced Crawford Hoying to DiGeronimo.

DiGeronimo Companies is an Independence, Ohio-based builder and developer. Crawford Hoying is a real estate developer, and Shaner Hotel Group is an international hotel owner, operator, and developer.