Upcoming Hotels: Scandinavia

Scandinavia has long been a region that does things with a certain quiet confidence, and its hotel pipeline is a great example of this. Across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, a mix of new builds and thoughtful refurbishments are making their way through the development cycle—and some of them are well worth paying attention to.
The projects below are a small selection pulled from the THP hotel database, spanning Stockholm, Copenhagen, Trondheim, and the Swedish coast. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these are the kinds of developments worth getting on your radar before the rest of the industry catches up . . . and beats you to it.
Skywalker Hotel Arlanda Airport
- Location: Stockholm, Sweden
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 656
- Construction Status: Planning
- Developer: Swedavia and Strawberry
- Group: Strawberry
1 Hotel Copenhagen
- Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 288
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Investor / Owner: Starwood Capital Group
- Group: 1 Hotels | Starwood Hotels
Quality Hotel Augustin
- Location: Trondheim, Norway
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 150
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Hotel Group: Quality Hotel | Strawberry
Falsterbo Strandbad Hotel
- Location: Falsterbro, Sweden
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 153
- Construction Status: Pre–Planning
- Investor / Owner: Skanör Falsterbo Strandbad AB
- Group: Nordic Hotels & Resorts | Strawberry
Scandinavia’s Pipeline Is Just Getting Started
These four projects are just a small example of what’s in the works across the region. The THP database tracks a wide range of Scandinavian developments across multiple countries and segments, and new projects continue to be added regularly.
Development timelines can shift, but it’s a region worth keeping an eye on, and we’ll be here to share updates as things progress.