Upcoming Hotels: Scandinavia

Scandinavia has long been a region that does things with a certain quiet confidence, and its hotel pipeline is a great example of this. Across Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, a mix of new builds and thoughtful refurbishments are making their way through the development cycle—and some of them are well worth paying attention to.

The projects below are a small selection pulled from the THP hotel database, spanning Stockholm, Copenhagen, Trondheim, and the Swedish coast. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these are the kinds of developments worth getting on your radar before the rest of the industry catches up . . . and beats you to it.

Skywalker Hotel Arlanda Airport

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 656

656 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: Swedavia and Strawberry

Swedavia and Strawberry Group: Strawberry

1 Hotel Copenhagen

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 288

288 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Investor / Owner: Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group Group: 1 Hotels | Starwood Hotels

Quality Hotel Augustin

Location: Trondheim, Norway

Trondheim, Norway Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Hotel Group: Quality Hotel | Strawberry

Falsterbo Strandbad Hotel

Location: Falsterbro, Sweden

Falsterbro, Sweden Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 153

153 Construction Status: Pre – Planning

Pre Planning Investor / Owner: Skanör Falsterbo Strandbad AB

Skanör Falsterbo Strandbad AB Group: Nordic Hotels & Resorts | Strawberry

Scandinavia’s Pipeline Is Just Getting Started

These four projects are just a small example of what’s in the works across the region. The THP database tracks a wide range of Scandinavian developments across multiple countries and segments, and new projects continue to be added regularly.

Development timelines can shift, but it’s a region worth keeping an eye on, and we’ll be here to share updates as things progress.