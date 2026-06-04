Upcoming Hotels: Middle East

From Saudi Arabia to the UAE, the Middle East is seeing a steady flow of new hotel projects enter the pipeline. International brands are expanding across the region, drawn by long-term tourism ambitions, infrastructure investment, and strong government backing.

Below is just a small selection of upcoming hotels—all pulled from the THP hotel database—expected to add significant new room counts across the region in the coming years. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects are worth getting on the radar early.

Location: Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Makkah, Saudi Arabia Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 383

383 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Almasar Holding

Almasar Holding Group: Kempinski Hotels & Resorts

Location: Antalya, Turkey

Antalya, Turkey Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3

2027 Q3 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 248

248 Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Developer: Maritur Turizm Isletmecilik Ticaret Limited

Maritur Turizm Isletmecilik Ticaret Limited Group: Ribas Hotels Group

Location: Ras Al-Khaimah

Ras Al-Khaimah Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 315

315 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developers: MR Properties and M Hospitality

MR Properties and M Hospitality Hotel Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Abha, Saudi Arabia

Abha, Saudi Arabia Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 180

180 Construction Status: Planning

Planning Developer: Public Investment Fund

Public Investment Fund Group: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

More Hotel Openings Ahead

These projects are just a snapshot, not the full picture. The Middle East hotel pipeline runs deep, with hundreds of developments currently tracked in the THP database across multiple countries and segments. New signings and announcements are a regular occurrence.

Development timelines can shift, but we’ll be tracking progress and sharing updates as new milestones are reached.