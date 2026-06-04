Search

Upcoming Hotels: Middle East

hotels Middle East
Created by Makenzie Huff for THP.News © THP
Hotel development across the Middle East is well underway, with upcoming openings planned in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, and many other regions

From Saudi Arabia to the UAE, the Middle East is seeing a steady flow of new hotel projects enter the pipeline. International brands are expanding across the region, drawn by long-term tourism ambitions, infrastructure investment, and strong government backing.

Below is just a small selection of upcoming hotels—all pulled from the THP hotel database—expected to add significant new room counts across the region in the coming years. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects are worth getting on the radar early.

Kempinski Hotel Makkah

  • Location: Makkah, Saudi Arabia
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 383
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Almasar Holding
  • Group: Kempinski Hotels & Resorts

Grand Kolibri Luxury & Spa Hotel Project

  • Location: Antalya, Turkey
  • Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 4
  • Number of Rooms: 248
  • Construction Status: Under Construction
  • Developer: Maritur Turizm Isletmecilik Ticaret Limited
  • Group: Ribas Hotels Group

Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa

  • Location: Ras Al-Khaimah
  • Expected Opening Date: 2028
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 315
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Developers: MR Properties and M Hospitality
  • Hotel Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

Waldorf Astoria Ardara AlWadi

  • Location: Abha, Saudi Arabia
  • Expected Opening Date: 2030
  • Construction Type: New Building
  • Stars: 5
  • Number of Rooms: 180
  • Construction Status: Planning
  • Developer: Public Investment Fund
  • Group: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

More Hotel Openings Ahead

These projects are just a snapshot, not the full picture. The Middle East hotel pipeline runs deep, with hundreds of developments currently tracked in the THP database across multiple countries and segments. New signings and announcements are a regular occurrence.

Development timelines can shift, but we’ll be tracking progress and sharing updates as new milestones are reached.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick
Southeast Asia hotels

Upcoming Hotels: Southeast Asia

byMakenzie Huff | 03 Jun 2026 |
Southeast Asia has many upcoming hotel projects scheduled to open over the next few years, with new properties planned in destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines...
Read More
Editor's Pick
hotels New York

New York Hotels: 4 Projects Currently Under Construction

byMakenzie Huff | 01 Jun 2026 |
Several hotel projects are currently under construction across New York, reflecting steady development activity and future market opportunities...
Read More
Editor's Pick
hotels India

India’s Hotel Pipeline: 4 Projects Currently Underway

byMakenzie Huff | 28 May 2026 |
Across cities like Guwahati, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Siliguri, new hotel construction is shaping India’s pipeline...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights