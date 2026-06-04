Upcoming Hotels: Middle East

From Saudi Arabia to the UAE, the Middle East is seeing a steady flow of new hotel projects enter the pipeline. International brands are expanding across the region, drawn by long-term tourism ambitions, infrastructure investment, and strong government backing.
Below is just a small selection of upcoming hotels—all pulled from the THP hotel database—expected to add significant new room counts across the region in the coming years. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these projects are worth getting on the radar early.
Kempinski Hotel Makkah
- Location: Makkah, Saudi Arabia
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 383
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Almasar Holding
- Group: Kempinski Hotels & Resorts
Grand Kolibri Luxury & Spa Hotel Project
- Location: Antalya, Turkey
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 248
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Developer: Maritur Turizm Isletmecilik Ticaret Limited
- Group: Ribas Hotels Group
Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa
- Location: Ras Al-Khaimah
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 315
- Construction Status: Planning
- Developers: MR Properties and M Hospitality
- Hotel Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide
Waldorf Astoria Ardara AlWadi
- Location: Abha, Saudi Arabia
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 180
- Construction Status: Planning
- Developer: Public Investment Fund
- Group: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide
More Hotel Openings Ahead
These projects are just a snapshot, not the full picture. The Middle East hotel pipeline runs deep, with hundreds of developments currently tracked in the THP database across multiple countries and segments. New signings and announcements are a regular occurrence.
Development timelines can shift, but we’ll be tracking progress and sharing updates as new milestones are reached.