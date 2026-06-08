Upcoming Hotels: Germany

Germany’s hotel development market doesn’t need an introduction as it’s one of Europe’s most active, and the pipeline reflects it. The country’s hospitality scene is steady, diverse, and quietly ambitious, stretching from riverside city centers to alpine lakesides. If you’re looking for where serious investment is flowing in Europe right now, Germany is a good place to start.

The four projects below come straight from the THP hotel database and cover a solid spread of the country. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these are the kinds of developments worth getting on your radar before the rest of the industry catches up . . . and beats you to it.

Location: Bad Wiessee, Germany

Bad Wiessee, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2029

2029 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 119

119 Developer: ATHOS Service GmbH

ATHOS Service GmbH Group: The Luxury Collection | Marriott International, Inc.

Location: Bremen, Germany

Bremen, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2

2027 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 123

123 Developers: Peper & Söhne GmbH and BRAWO RE Development Braunschweig GmbH

Peper & Söhne GmbH and BRAWO RE Development Braunschweig GmbH Group: Holiday Inn – the niu | IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Koblenz, Germany

Koblenz, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Pre-Planning

Pre-Planning Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 150

150 Developer: EINSTEIN Gastronomiegruppe

EINSTEIN Gastronomiegruppe Hotel Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 148

148 Developer: STRABAG Real Estate

Germany’s Pipeline Has Plenty More to Offer

These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across Germany. The THP database tracks a broad range of German hotel projects spanning multiple cities, segments, and construction stages, with new additions coming in regularly.

Timelines shift and plans evolve—that’s the nature of hotel development. But Germany remains one of Europe’s most active markets, and we’ll keep tracking it as new projects come online.