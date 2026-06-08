Upcoming Hotels: Germany

Germany’s hotel development market doesn’t need an introduction as it’s one of Europe’s most active, and the pipeline reflects it. The country’s hospitality scene is steady, diverse, and quietly ambitious, stretching from riverside city centers to alpine lakesides. If you’re looking for where serious investment is flowing in Europe right now, Germany is a good place to start.
The four projects below come straight from the THP hotel database and cover a solid spread of the country. For hotel suppliers and industry professionals, these are the kinds of developments worth getting on your radar before the rest of the industry catches up . . . and beats you to it.
Seegut am Tegernsee, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa
- Location: Bad Wiessee, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2029
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 119
- Developer: ATHOS Service GmbH
- Group: The Luxury Collection | Marriott International, Inc.
Hotel Holiday Inn – The niu Pier
- Location: Bremen, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q2
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 123
- Developers: Peper & Söhne GmbH and BRAWO RE Development Braunschweig GmbH
- Group: Holiday Inn – the niu | IHG Hotels & Resorts
Hilton Hotel Koblenz
- Location: Koblenz, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Pre-Planning
- Stars: 5
- Number of Rooms: 150
- Developer: EINSTEIN Gastronomiegruppe
- Hotel Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide
Habyt Hotel München
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Expected Opening Date: 2028
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Stars: 4
- Number of Rooms: 148
- Developer: STRABAG Real Estate
Germany’s Pipeline Has Plenty More to Offer
These four projects are a small sample of what’s currently moving through the development cycle across Germany. The THP database tracks a broad range of German hotel projects spanning multiple cities, segments, and construction stages, with new additions coming in regularly.
Timelines shift and plans evolve—that’s the nature of hotel development. But Germany remains one of Europe’s most active markets, and we’ll keep tracking it as new projects come online.