Three Hotels Add 653 Rooms in Spain

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed agreements to add three new Holiday Inn Express hotels in Spain through a new partnership with investment manager Tikehau Capital. The projects will bring 653 rooms across Madrid, Málaga, and Barcelona. They are the first hotels to be announced under Selecto, a new select-service hotel platform created by Tikehau Capital with operating partner Quest Capital. More hotel signings are expected in the coming months.

The agreement is the largest single partnership for the Holiday Inn Express brand in Spain so far.

New Hotels Target Demand

The largest project is the 244-room Holiday Inn Express Madrid – Julián Camarillo. Located in the city’s MadBit business district, the hotel is expected to open in the first quarter of 2028. IHG said it will be the largest Holiday Inn Express in the Iberian Peninsula. Facilities will include an outdoor pool and fitness area.

In Málaga, a 259-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites will open next to the FYCMA Trade Fair and Congress Centre. The hotel, due to open in early 2029, will include 52 suites, an outdoor pool, sun deck, and fitness area. It will become IHG’s third hotel in the city.

The third project is the 150-room Holiday Inn Express Barcelona – Fira. The hotel will be built beside the Fira de Barcelona convention center, between the airport and the city center. It is also scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2029.

The projects include:

Madrid : 244 rooms, opening Q1 2028.

: 244 rooms, opening Q1 2028. Málaga : 259 rooms, including 52 suites, opening Q1 2029.

: 259 rooms, including 52 suites, opening Q1 2029. Barcelona: 150 rooms, opening Q1 2029.

Rendering of Holiday Inn Express Barcelona Fira © IHG

Spain Remains a Growth Market

IHG already operates more than 20 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Spain, with 4 more in the pipeline before these latest additions. Across Europe, the company has more than 340 Holiday Inn Express hotels open or under development.

Commenting on the agreement, Willemijn Geels, Vice President of Development for Europe at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said the partnership provides a platform to expand the Holiday Inn Express brand in key Spanish cities.

Spain continues to attract high visitor numbers. Barcelona welcomed 16 million visitors in 2025, while Málaga province recorded more than 6.25 million tourists and 22.1 million overnight stays. Madrid’s airport area has also seen strong demand from both business and leisure travelers.

Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s largest growth brand, with more than 3,300 hotels open worldwide and a further 666 in development.