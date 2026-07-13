IHG Expands in Italy

IHG Hotels & Resorts has set out plans to add four new hotels in Italy, taking its presence in the country to more than 50 properties.

The country is a priority growth market for IHG, as Italy has traditionally been a region where the large international brand groups have struggled to make headway. Demand drivers mean the country has a strong, and growing requirement for hotel rooms. Small, local hotel groups and brands, plus a strong cadre of individual family owned hotels, have maintained their presence in Italy.

A Strong Opening Momentum

Currently, IHG has 32 hotels open in Italy, featuring eight of the group’s brand portfolio. No less than five new hotels will open during 2026, indicating the strong momentum IHG now has. Among these are two Vignette Collection hotels: the boutique, 30 room Venice Times Hotel, and the Costa Irminia Retreat & Spa, opening on the Mediterranean coast.

Come autumn and another coastal resort property will open on the island of Sicily. Kimpton Taormina will launch following refurbishment of an existing property on the island. And two properties will launch in Rome. The luxury, 81 room Hotel Alexandra will join IHG’s Vignette Collection, while the refurbished Voco Rome Villa Borghese will open following refurbishment, a larger property with 154 rooms.

Two of the new hotels will be part of a fresh development in Milan, in the city’s upcoming NoLo district. An existing hotel there will be extensively refurbished and remodelled, to create two adjacent IHG offerings. A 167 room Crowne Plaza will meet the needs of short term travellers, while a Staybridge Suites will create a choice for long stay guests, with 96 apartments. The project is expected to open in January 2027.

In the Apulia region, IHG has signed Hotel Indigo Apulia Alberobello. This will be a new build hotel, delivered by developer AG Group with 129 rooms, and a scheduled opening in 2028. The property will include a congress centre, and spa.

And another conversion will take place in Turin. A historic property across from the Torino Porto Nuova station will become a 57 room Garner hotel. This will open in mid 2027, operating under a franchise agreement with Gruppo Stay.

A Push for Six Senses

IHG’s luxury Six Senses brand is also set to make its mark in the country, with three upcoming projects. Six Senses Milan, opening in early 2027, will be a city retreat with the brand’s signature spa, plus a rooftop bar and sky pool.

It will be joined a year later by Six Senses Lake Como, a dramatic destination where many top luxury hotel brands are seeking a presence. There, the historic Grand Hotel Cadenabbia is being extensively remodelled, and will launch under the IHG flag with 102 rooms, and a great outlook from its location on the western shores of the lake.

Further broadening the choice for Six Senses guests will be an inland retreat, Six Senses Antognolla. Here, the focus will be on outdoor activities including golf, horse riding, and enjoying the wonderful grounds of the substantial estate, around the historic converted castle.