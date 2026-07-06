Hyatt Commits to Growth in Italy

International hotel group Hyatt has confirmed its commitment to European expansion and, in particular, to growing its presence in the Italian market.

The company has three pipeline properties signed in Italy, and two of those will be coming on line during the second half of 2026. Autumn will see the opening of Hyatt Regency Rome Central, a full service city hotel in the heart of the action, close to the main rail station. It will shortly be joined by Thompson Rome, a lifestyle hotel that will repurpose a heritage building near the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Piazza Venezia.

The Park Hyatt Brand Heads for Sicily

The additions will be joined in due course by a third new property, Park Hyatt Taormina, bringing the Park Hyatt brand to one of Sicily’s best-known leisure destinations. It will join an existing Park Hyatt in Milan, and has a planned opening in 2028.

All together, they will strengthen Hyatt’s Italian portfolio across the upper-upscale, lifestyle and luxury segments. “Italy is an important growth market for Hyatt because it combines strong travel demand with a large base of independent hotels,” explained Nuno Galvao Pinto, Vice President Development, EAME, Hyatt.

“For owners considering a brand affiliation or conversion, Hyatt offers global distribution, booking channels and access to more than 66 million World of Hyatt members.” The company is already seeing powerful network effects elsewhere across its global portfolio and is convinced it will see something similar in Italy.

Currently, Hyatt has just six hotels, representing five of its brands in destinations such as in Milan, Venice, Rome, Florence and Sardinia. With its confirmed pipeline, that is set to grow substantially.

Tourism is set to continue to grow in Italy, a country where the big brand groups have struggled to break into a hotel market that continues to be dominated by domestic hotel companies and brands. But there are opportunities worth fighting for, with the World Travel & Tourism Council predicting the sector could grow to enjoy international visitor spending as high as EUR78 billion by 2035.

Elsewhere in southern Europe, Hyatt is also plotting its growth path. In Spain, the group has just opened Grand Hyatt Lanzarote Playa Dorada Resort, a rebrand of the former Dreams Lanzarote. The 447 room luxury resort will play an important role in Hyatt’s growth of its all-inclusive resort business, already well established in Central America and the Caribbean.

More Openings Across the Southern Mediterranean

The lifestyle Thompson brand is also expanding in Spain, with Thompson Seville preparing for opening in late 2026. The hotel is being created by converting the former Gavidia police station – with a hotel, co-working space and a museum combined in the repurposed property.

In the north eastern city of Bilbao, plans are in place to convert the Luze Hotel Palacio Olabarri to a new luxury hotel, opening in 2027. The architectural gem will form part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection. And in the coastal destination of Almeria, Hyatt is lining up another resort. The Destination by Hyatt Mojacar Almeria will open in 2028, with 143 rooms and amenities including a championship golf course.