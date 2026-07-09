THP Picks: 4 Upcoming Hyatt Projects Worth Tracking

Hyatt continues to expand its global footprint with a brand portfolio that spans luxury, lifestyle, and select-service segments. From the refined elegance of Park Hyatt and the design-led appeal of Andaz to the urban energy of Hyatt Centric and the dependable comfort of Hyatt Place, the group has built a collection of brands that can be adapted to a wide variety of markets. The four projects featured here—located in China, Indonesia, Scotland, and the United States—offer a snapshot of that strategy in action.

Selected from the THP database, these developments represent just a small sample of Hyatt’s wider global pipeline. While all four projects are currently under construction, they highlight the breadth of the company’s expansion across different regions and market segments, with expected openings stretching from 2027 into 2028.

Together, these four projects reflect Hyatt’s broad-based approach to expansion. Although they represent only a small sample of the company’s wider development pipeline, they demonstrate how Hyatt is growing across multiple regions and brand segments simultaneously. With projects advancing toward completion in established and emerging markets, the pipeline highlights the group’s continued focus on strengthening its global presence through carefully targeted development.

Location: Xi’an, China

Xi’an, China Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q3

2027 Q3 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 192

192 Developer: CR Land

CR Land Group: Park Hyatt | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q2

2028 Q2 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 5

5 Number of Rooms: 198

198 Developer: PT Central Sudirman Development

PT Central Sudirman Development Group: Andaz | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 362

362 Developer: Qmile Group

Qmile Group Group: Hyatt Centric | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Location: Santa Rosa, California

Santa Rosa, California Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Expected Opening Date: 2028

2028 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Stars: 4

4 Number of Rooms: 165

165 Developer: Landmark Hotels Inc.

Landmark Hotels Inc. Group: Hyatt Place | Hyatt Hotels Corporation

What These Four Hyatt Projects Tell Us

Four projects won’t capture everything moving through Hyatt’s global pipeline, but they do highlight the breadth of the company’s development strategy. Spanning multiple brands, regions, and market types, this small selection demonstrates how Hyatt continues to expand its presence through a diverse mix of new-build projects around the world.

For hotel suppliers, these developments represent just a fraction of the opportunities available within Hyatt’s wider pipeline. While all four projects are already under construction, they are part of a much larger portfolio tracked in the THP database, which includes project details and key decision-maker contacts. Keeping track of developments across different brands and markets helps suppliers identify opportunities, monitor project progress, and engage with the right stakeholders as projects move toward opening.