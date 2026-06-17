THP Picks: 4 Hilton 5-Star Projects Worth Tracking

Hilton doesn’t do small. With brands like Waldorf Astoria and Conrad sitting at the top of its portfolio, the group’s five-star pipeline tends to land in markets where the stakes are high and the expectations higher. The four projects here—spanning Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Spain, and China—are a case in point.
They were pulled from the THP database, and between them they cover new builds, a refurbishment, and a conversion. That mix is worth noting: five-star development at this level is just as much about building new landmarks as it’s about transforming what already exists. There’s considerably more in the database where these came from.
Waldorf Astoria Ardara AlWadi
- Location: Abha, Saudi Arabia
- Expected Opening Date: 2030
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Planning
- Number of Rooms: 180
- Developer: Public Investment Fund
- Group: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Hotel Kampala
- Location: Kampala, Uganda
- Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1
- Construction Type: New Building
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Number of Rooms: 257
- Developer: Twed
- Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide
Conrad Costa del Sol
- Location: Casares, Spain
- Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4
- Construction Type: Refurbishment
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Number of Rooms: 230
- Architects: EdP and AGAS Arquitectos
- Group: Conrad Hotels | Hilton Worldwide
Shanghai Parkview Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4
- Construction Type: Conversion
- Construction Status: Under Construction
- Number of Rooms: 248
- Investor/Owner: Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Group: Curio – A Collection by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide
Where Marriott’s Five-Star Pipeline Goes Next
No four projects can fully represent a pipeline as active as Hilton’s, but these give you a small sample of its range. Different brands, different construction types, different continents, different stages. That variety is the point.
For hotel suppliers, that range translates directly into opportunity. A Conrad refurbishment in Spain and a new Hilton in Kampala aren’t the same kind of project, and they won’t require the same conversations, but the THP database tracks both, along with the contacts behind them. Planning-stage projects like the Waldorf Astoria in Saudi Arabia are particularly worth noting: the earlier suppliers engage, the more influence they can have on outcomes.