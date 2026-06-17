THP Picks: 4 Hilton 5-Star Projects Worth Tracking

Hilton doesn’t do small. With brands like Waldorf Astoria and Conrad sitting at the top of its portfolio, the group’s five-star pipeline tends to land in markets where the stakes are high and the expectations higher. The four projects here—spanning Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Spain, and China—are a case in point.

They were pulled from the THP database, and between them they cover new builds, a refurbishment, and a conversion. That mix is worth noting: five-star development at this level is just as much about building new landmarks as it’s about transforming what already exists. There’s considerably more in the database where these came from.

Location: Abha, Saudi Arabia

Abha, Saudi Arabia Expected Opening Date: 2030

2030 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Planning

Planning Number of Rooms: 180

180 Developer: Public Investment Fund

Public Investment Fund Group: Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda Expected Opening Date: 2027 Q1

2027 Q1 Construction Type: New Building

New Building Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Number of Rooms: 257

257 Developer: Twed

Twed Group: Hilton Hotels & Resorts | Hilton Worldwide

Location: Casares, Spain

Casares, Spain Expected Opening Date: 2028 Q4

2028 Q4 Construction Type: Refurbishment

Refurbishment Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Number of Rooms: 230

230 Architects: EdP and AGAS Arquitectos

EdP and AGAS Arquitectos Group: Conrad Hotels | Hilton Worldwide

Shanghai Parkview Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Expected Opening Date: 2026 Q4

2026 Q4 Construction Type: Conversion

Conversion Construction Status: Under Construction

Under Construction Number of Rooms: 248

248 Investor/Owner: Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co., Ltd. Group: Curio – A Collection by Hilton | Hilton Worldwide

Where Marriott’s Five-Star Pipeline Goes Next

No four projects can fully represent a pipeline as active as Hilton’s, but these give you a small sample of its range. Different brands, different construction types, different continents, different stages. That variety is the point.

For hotel suppliers, that range translates directly into opportunity. A Conrad refurbishment in Spain and a new Hilton in Kampala aren’t the same kind of project, and they won’t require the same conversations, but the THP database tracks both, along with the contacts behind them. Planning-stage projects like the Waldorf Astoria in Saudi Arabia are particularly worth noting: the earlier suppliers engage, the more influence they can have on outcomes.