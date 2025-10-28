Search

The culinary high point between light and space: Row on 5 by Occhio

Image @ Occhio, Mark Cocksedge
At 5 Savile Row, London, renowned chef Jason Atherton has opened the fine dining restaurant 'Row on 5', which he planned in close collaboration with Rosendale Design. When it comes to his 15-course menus, he opts for inviting comfort and a touch of theatre. With a tailored lighting concept from Occhio, the perfect stage is set and the experience of luxury gastronomy is redefined.

Forged by light

At Row on 5, lighting design and culinary art are harmoniously intertwined, and there is no mistaking the dedication with which each detail was chosen to create a unique experience for the guests. With Luna Pura, the atmosphere gains an additional touch of subtle elegance, as space, time, light, and taste are combined in a carefully coordinated synergy – a place where every moment is destined to remain magical and unforgettable in one’s memory.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Cocksedge

Bold steps

A particularly eye-catching feature is the Luna sospeso chandelier in a double helix, which floats above the curving spiral staircase and forms a visual link between the two floors. This striking lighting installation leads guests down to the lower floor, which offers a lounge-like atmosphere. Here, they can sit in relaxation and continue the exclusive dining experience.
 
Image @ Occhio, Mark Cocksedge

Refined enjoyment

Designing spaces where light makes every moment a special experience: this approach reflects Occhio’s lighting concept down to the last detail, including the meticulous use of the Luna sospeso that effortlessly switch between cool and warm moods, helping to make guests as comfortable as possible.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Cocksedge

Setting the scene

The restaurant is spread across two floors, each with its unique ambience. The ground floor captivates with its refined elegance: intimate tables, comfortable bench seats, and an impressive bar bathed in warm, inviting light by many Mito sospeso. The Luna pura table luminaires add a touch of magic to the mood.

Image @ Occhio, Mark Cocksedge

More information: https://www.occhio.com/en-gb/inspiration/row-on-5

