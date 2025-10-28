The culinary high point between light and space: Row on 5 by Occhio

At Row on 5, lighting design and culinary art are harmoniously intertwined, and there is no mistaking the dedication with which each detail was chosen to create a unique experience for the guests. With Luna Pura, the atmosphere gains an additional touch of subtle elegance, as space, time, light, and taste are combined in a carefully coordinated synergy – a place where every moment is destined to remain magical and unforgettable in one’s memory.
Designing spaces where light makes every moment a special experience: this approach reflects Occhio’s lighting concept down to the last detail, including the meticulous use of the Luna sospeso that effortlessly switch between cool and warm moods, helping to make guests as comfortable as possible.
The restaurant is spread across two floors, each with its unique ambience. The ground floor captivates with its refined elegance: intimate tables, comfortable bench seats, and an impressive bar bathed in warm, inviting light by many Mito sospeso. The Luna pura table luminaires add a touch of magic to the mood.
More information: https://www.occhio.com/en-gb/inspiration/row-on-5
Occhio GmbH is a German premium company for high-quality, modular lighting systems focused on design, innovation, and quality.