A journey through time between history and modernity: Clärchens Ballhaus by Occhio

Clärchens Ballhaus, a Berlin original with 111 years of history, was to be given a new, contemporary look without losing its historical charm. The aim was to combine the magic of the mirrored hall with the rough atmosphere of the lower rooms – a place that unites history and modernity and feels like a journey through time. Set designer Uli Hanisch took on this challenge. The Sento series from Occhio fits perfectly into the concept.