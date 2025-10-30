Search

A journey through time between history and modernity: Clärchens Ballhaus by Occhio

Image © Occhio, Robert Sprang
Clärchens Ballhaus, a Berlin original with 111 years of history, was to be given a new, contemporary look without losing its historical charm. The aim was to combine the magic of the mirrored hall with the rough atmosphere of the lower rooms – a place that unites history and modernity and feels like a journey through time. Set designer Uli Hanisch took on this challenge. The Sento series from Occhio fits perfectly into the concept.

Choreography of light and space

Lighting played a decisive role in the concept design: it was intended to create different moods and emphasize the uniqueness of the space. The Sento series luminaires created a play of intimacy and lively brilliance, particularly through the possibility of setting specific accents with uplights and downlights.

Image © Occhio, Robert Sprang

Where history lives on

Dark wood, red velvet, and the exposed golden ceiling tell of the splendor of Clärchens, which opened in 1913. Uli Hanisch picked up on these elements: pink and purple add surprising accents, while the refurbished wood paneling, velvet upholstery, and golden details create a warm atmosphere. The surface of the Sento luminaires in brushed bronze complements the ensemble and emphasizes the elegant effect. In this way, the historical authenticity is preserved through restored and reinterpreted details.

Image © Occhio, Robert Sprang

More information: https://www.occhio.com/en-gb/inspiration/claerchens-ballhaus 

