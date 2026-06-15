Hotel Malta – Cugó Gran Vittoriosa

Image © Mark Seelen

Rugged stone, gentle soul

Light that does not disrupt the architecture, but instead embraces it and reveals its full potential: Occhio set out to respectfully integrate the historic structures into the design. A cluster of Sento sospeso descends delicately from the glass dome above the reception, while Sento verticale draws the eye. The glow of Sento letto echoes the architectural language, shaping distinctive arches of light.

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Image © Mark Seelen

Guided by light

To guide guests through the many corridors and staircases, Occhio uses brightness and light intensity at key junctions, allowing paths to be found almost intuitively. A Sento sospeso suggests a new direction, while a Sento verticale draws attention to the staircase and the grandeur of the stairway. The luminaires themselves become an elegant detail of this stage – with an indispensable effect.

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Image © Mark Seelen

Turning night into day

A unique situation emerges in the hotel’s culinary spaces: the bar remains closed off to the outside – and it is precisely this that creates its distinct sense of intimacy. For the lighting, this requires a delicate balancing act.

While Coro moon sospeso emphasizes the horizontal lines of the hotel bar, framing the counter and creating an inviting atmosphere to linger, io pico in the niche behind picks up on the curved shape of the arches. The focus here is on an intimate ambiance, underscored by the luminaires’ soft, rounded design language.

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Image © Mark Seelen

Guided encounter

In the corridors, flooded with sunlight, the lighting creates a sense of continuity and familiarity. While Sento sospeso guides the way and introduces a feeling of spaciousness, a Luna parete at each room door welcomes guests at the threshold of their temporary home.

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Image © Mark Seelen

In the interplay of levels

The lofty spaces of the triplex rooms and suites open up a wide range of design possibilities across three levels. This interplay of floors is reflected in the arrangement and composition of the Mito sospeso pendants, whose light unfolds across all levels. Particularly striking is the effect of the Mito sospeso from the outside, appearing like a luminous cascade suspended in the open space. Gioia lettura grounds the room, bringing balance and harmony for a relaxed retreat.

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Contrasts in harmony

In the wellness area, lighting atmospheres transform the space depending on the desired effect – sometimes clear and bright, sometimes softly dimmed and relaxing. For these multifaceted moments, multiple layers of light are orchestrated: vertical illumination by io verticale, the ceiling luminaire Mito aura with its interplay of direct and indirect light, the mirror luminaire Mito sfera, and io giro spotlights that add selective accents throughout the space.

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The lighting concept

Continuing the story of a building means preserving its authenticity while adding a new chapter. At Cugó Gran Vittoriosa light plays a central role. In an interview, architect Bastian Große Halbuer talks about his vision for this project.

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