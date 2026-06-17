Restaurant Zimmerl

Image © Laura Thiesbrummel

Quiet moments of light

Rich green tones and soft bronze hues define the restaurant’s interiors, creating an atmosphere of intimacy, comfort, and warmth. In the niche like séparées, a sheltered space for enjoyment and encounter emerges, open yet personal. The Luna pura table luminaire sets precise lighting accents. With its floating light source, it creates a calm, warm presence and draws attention to the subtle details of the moment.

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Image © Laura Thiesbrummel

Reaching for the stars

The calm, even ambient lighting creates small islands of intimacy within the open space. The eye is drawn to the magical light of Coro moon sospeso, whose delicate presence allows subtle points of light to float above the culinary stage. Whether used individually or arranged as a ‘cloud’, it reveals a design that does not seek to dominate, yet conveys a confident presence — a satellite in its pure, understated beauty, accompanying the space with atmosphere.

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Image © Laura Thiesbrummel

The interplay of space

As a bespoke solution with a mirror, the Luna parete wall luminaire becomes a quiet work of art in its own right. In the niches, particularly in the rear area of the restaurant, it serves as a subtle focal point, opening up the space like an abstract window through which light seems to enter. The mirror effect is intentional: additional mirrors on the walls and ceiling capture the light, guide it further, and amplify its impact, allowing the space to glow from within. The resulting shadows, zones, and contours add depth and character.

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The language of materials

Craftsmanship, precision, and a commitment to leaving nothing to chance: restaurateur Bernhard Zimmerl consistently brings his vision to life on his own terms. High quality materials, exceptional standards, uncompromising execution, and the perfect presentation of his refined creations are at the core of his work. His idea of an emotional staging is carried by light — from the darker welcome scene to the moment when dinner begins.

As the atmosphere evolves throughout the evening through varying levels of brightness, the set table becomes a stage. The refined interplay of color, material, and form unfolds like a multi scene performance, reflected both in the details of the menu and in the luminaires. This holistic approach runs like a common thread through every nuance — a harmonious pas de deux, full of character, surprising, and unique in its own way.