Starhotels launches Venice landmark

Italy’s Starhotels Group has launched its latest luxury property, the Hotel Gabrielli Venezia, following an extensive renovation.

The luxury five star property is the latest addition to the world famous Italian city of islands. Just a few paces from the Piazza San Marco, it draws on its foundations as a 14th century palazzo to deliver an experience steeped in historical references.

Echoes of the Grand Tour

With a luxury interior featuring painstakingly restored components such as historic chandeliers, the hotel rekindles thoughts of the Grand Tour. It has 66 rooms and suites for guests, who will enjoy unparalleled luxury, with a rooftop terrace, and the largest private gardens in the city.

The hotel remains in the ownership of the Perkhofer family, who have held the property since 1856. Starhotels will operate the hotel as a star in its Collezione of landmark luxury properties.

The group enjoyed a record year in 2024, both operationally and financially. Revenues grew 2.8% to EUR314.8 million, the company revealed, with a net profit figure up 9% to EUR34.3 million. Those figures were dampened by renovations, which took rooms out of operations through the year. Excluding those impacts, revenues would have grown 6.2%, it is estimated.

“The results for 2024 confirm the solidity of our business model and our ability to achieve growth even in complex scenarios,” said Elisabetta Fabri, President and CEO of Starhotels. “This performance projects us into an ambitious phase of expansion, with the main goal of leading the evolution of high-end Italian hospitality.”

In the first half of 2025, Starhotels agreed a new, ten year duration loan agreement to support its growth, with a EUR350 million facility replacing a previous five year deal. Investment will focus on improving the quality of the group’s existing portfolio, as well as seeking new acquisitions. Starhotels is also keen to use management agreements and leases to add properties to its growing presence in the market.

The Starthotels pipeline includes several other projects across Italy, including Hermitage Hotel & Resort Forte dei Marmi. Located on the coast north of Pisa, this refurbishment will create a 59 room, luxury hotel due for completion later in 2025.

Starhotels bought the property in early 2025, as the group’s first resort property from the Maschietto family, with plans to add it to the Collezione portfolio. The family resort will feature a new spa, and has a large swimming pool and vegetable garden serving the property’s restaurant.

A Florentine addition to the portfolio

In Florence, Starhotels is working towards the launch of the Teatro Luxury Apartments. The innovative luxury residential offering is located in the heart of the city, a property conversion that will deliver 156 units designed for short and medium term rental. The project features spaces open to the local community, as well as guest amenities including a gym and spa, plus co-working space and restaurants. The development has been led by Hines and Blue Noble, together with Savills Investment Management SGR.

As of summer 2025, Starhotels has a portfolio of 32 four and five star hotels, mainly located in Italy. It also operates three outposts of Italian hospitality, with properties too in London, Paris and New York.