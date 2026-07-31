Hilton Signs Multiple Tempo Hotels in China

Hilton is determined to launch its lifestyle brand Tempo with a splash in Asia Pacific, starting out in China.

Developments in Xiamen, Beijing, Chengdu, and Jiaxing have been signed, setting Tempo out on a growth track that aims to be part of a greater target for Hilton, of having 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the region. Deals have been agreed with a variety of development partners, with Hilton opting to spread the opportunity, rather than run with a single licensing or development partner, a path it has previously tested with other brands in China.

Growing a New Lifestyle Brand

Tempo is a relatively new brand in Hilton’s growing brand portfolio, having been launched in 2020. The first Tempo opened in Times Square, New York, and openings followed in key US cities including Washington DC, Nashville, Raleigh and Savannah.

In Europe, the first Tempo was signed in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The 144 room hotel is slated for opening in late 2026, following conversion of an office building. Further European signings have followed, with Tempo by Hilton Lisbon Parque das Nacoes due to open in early 2027. Also added to the pipeline is Tempo by Hilton Reykjavik, a 150 room new build that will bring the brand to the Icelandic capital.

The brand is also making headway in the Middle East. Tempo by Hilton Riyadh Al Narjis will open in early 2029 in Saudi Arabia, part of a twin hotel development that will also feature a DoubleTree by Hilton in the same block.

Tempo has been positioned as an “approachable” lifestyle brand, while for owners and operators, it is a limited service model. There is a focus on wellness, both in-room and with a hotel fitness centre.

“There was a rising demographic of ambitious and highly discerning travelers that weren’t engaging with the category,” notes Jon Witter, Hilton’s chief customer officer. “With Tempo by Hilton, we are able to reach these influential consumers through a new, elevated yet approachable class of hotels designed to surpass expectations of both customers and owners in truly meaningful ways.”

Rolling Out Brands in China

In China, the Tempo brand will be Hilton’s fifth lifestyle brand to launch in the country, joining Canopy, Motto and collection brands Curio and Tapestry. The company will open eight hotels in the country during 2026, under its luxury and lifestyle brands. The Curio Collection will open Xi Zhe Wuxi later this year, along with the Shanghai Parkview Hotel in the city’s Pudong district. Another hotel is also in the works for the city, Motto by Hilton Shanghai Wuliqiao opening in 2027.

Other recent signings in China include the Mountain The Sea Hotel Dali, which will join the Curio Collection, plus a second Curio property in Nanjing. And in Wuxi, the group plans to open a Tapestry Collection hotel with 140 rooms, launching in late 2027.