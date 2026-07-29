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WorldHotels Enters 4 New Countries as Pipeline Tops 40 Properties

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Created by Pranav Arora for THP.News © THP
WorldHotels adds first-time properties in South Korea, Portugal, India, and Costa Rica, plus its first branded residence, as expansion continues into 2027

WorldHotels, the independent hotel brand owned by BWH Hotels, is continuing to grow its footprint with more than 40 hotels in the pipeline, following roughly 100 additions in 2025. Ron Pohl, the brand’s president, said independent owners are looking for partners that can help them compete without losing what makes their properties distinct.

That pitch appears to be working. New properties are opening in South Korea, Portugal, India, and Costa Rica, among other places, as WorldHotels pushes into markets it has not touched before.

First-Time Markets and New Residences

The brand’s first branded residence project is in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Essensia Sky and Parkway Saigon will include 74 villas and 424 apartments when it opens in September. It marks WorldHotels’ first move into residential real estate, a category many hotel brands have chased in recent years.

Several other openings mark firsts for the company, too:

  • Ecoland Hotel in Jeju Island, South Korea, the brand’s debut in that country.
  • Resort Country Club near Manesar, India, its first property in the Indian market.
  • Hotel Máxima Santarém in Portugal, set to open in 2027 and located a 30-minute train ride from Lisbon.
  • Clarita’s Beach Bar & Resort in Jaco, Costa Rica, adding to the brand’s Latin American footprint.

Growth Through Partnerships

Much of the brand’s recent growth has come through the WorldHotels Crafted collection, a group built around independent hotels with strong local character. A partnership with De Historiske, a Norwegian group of more than 100 historic hotels, restaurants, and ships, brought several heritage properties into the fold. Kviknes Hotel and Fleischer’s Hotel, both in Norway, joined through that deal, along with The Vault Hotel in Sweden and Collini Rooms in Milan.

WorldHotels is also building out its outdoor and wellness offerings under a newer label called WorldHotels Backdrop. Asheville River Cabins in North Carolina is one early addition. Two wellness-focused properties, Hotel Terme San Michele & SPA in Ischia, Italy, and Acqua di Mare Resort in Roatan, Honduras, round out that push.

Behind all this, BWH Hotels is leaning on its Upscale & Luxury Worldwide Sales division to connect these independent properties with corporate and leisure travel buyers.

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