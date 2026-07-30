Marriott Signs First French Residences Project

Branded residences continue to be a hot market niche for the major hotel brands, and now Marriott has signed its first residence project in France.

After grabbing significant market presence across Asia and the Americas, the concept is now rolling out across Europe. Marriott has signed to create a Luxury Collection branded residence project in southern France, combining a resort and residences. The development will take place on a waterfront site in Marseillan, a picturesque village in the country’s Languedoc region.

A Project with Local Flavour

The development will be set within a 15 acre site just inland, overlooking the Thau Lagoon. It will feature a 72 room hotel, along with 189 branded residences, all designed in small blocks as an extension of the existing village. There will be no less than nine different culinary venues, plus a a spa and wellness centre.

For those investing in the residences, there will be a choice of waterfront or pool villas, apartments and penthouses. The aim is to complete the development for an opening in 2029.

“Not only will this project introduce the first branded residences in France, it will also further strengthen our presence in one of the country’s most appealing leisure destinations,” noted Alexandra Goguet, Marriott’s regional vice president for development. “Together with Propriétés & Co, we look forward to creating a distinctive luxury resort and branded residential community that will further elevate the appeal of the Languedoc region for both international travellers and homeowners”.

This will be the fourth Luxury Collection property for Marriott in France. The brand is already represented by two hotels in Paris, and one in Nice.

Elsewhere across Europe, Marriott has just opened Amoh, a 197 room Luxury Collection resort on the Greek island of Rhodes. And in Frankfurt, the company is preparing to launch Roomers ParkView, with 136 rooms in a hotel set in a 19 storey modern city tower.

Into 2027, and Marriott will open the Luxury Collection Grand Hotel Locarno, a historic hotel that is being refurbished for the brand in Lucerne, Switzerland. Many of its 122 rooms will have lakeside views. It will be joined by another opening for the brand in Vienna, where a comprehensive refurbishment will see the landmark Hotel Bristol relaunch. And in Rome, the Marriott Grand Hotel Flora will be repositioned as part of Luxury Collection following a major makeover.

Reworking Local Landmark Properties

Looking further ahead, another German signing is a lakeside new build, Seegut am Tegernsee, which will open in 2029. This development will feature accommodation in a variety of small buildings spread across an expansive site in Bavaria.

The Luxury Collection is also looking to grow in the London market. There, plans have been drawn up to expand the group’s existing Park Tower Knightsbridge hotel. A major refurbishment aims to add a further six storeys to the to the top of the existing landmark tower, creating a range of new residential apartments with stunning views across the UK capital.