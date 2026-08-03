RESET Brings Marriott Near Joshua Tree

Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy has added RESET Hotel in Twentynine Palms, California, to its portfolio. The 65-room property sits on 180 acres near Joshua Tree National Park and is the first new brand to join the collection since its September 2025 launch. RESET is also the first hotel built from the ground up in Twentynine Palms in more than 15 years.

The addition expands Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy beyond its founding portfolio of Postcard Cabins and Trailborn properties. Every guest room at RESET includes a private patio with a Solo Stove fire pit, a daybed, and a stargazing platform.

Property Design and Guest Amenities

RESET is designed to blend indoor and outdoor space, using natural textures and desert views throughout the property. Wellness amenities include a saltwater pool, a jacuzzi, a sauna, and a cold plunge. Guests also have access to outdoor soaking tubs and communal fire pits.

The hotel sits on a desert preserve and offers stargazing programming that uses Celestron telescopes. Southern California’s dark skies in the area support this programming. RESET has built partnerships for astronomy events led by former NASA and JPL astronomers, along with creative residencies and design-focused programming.

RESET Hotel, a Desert Retreat in Joshua Tree © Marriott International, Inc.

These features are built into the property rather than offered as add-on packages. The fire pits, soaking tubs, and stargazing platforms are standard in every room, not limited to select suites.

Marriott Bonvoy Program Integration

Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer, U.S. & Canada, Marriott International, said, “Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy was created for travelers who want to immerse themselves in nature without giving up the comforts that make a stay feel effortless, and RESET strikes that balance perfectly. With its incredible access to Joshua Tree, thoughtful design, and experiences that help guests connect more deeply with the destination, RESET is exactly the kind of property we envisioned welcoming into the collection. We’re thrilled to bring it into the Marriott Bonvoy family.”

Shannon Ching, Cofounder of RESET, said the partnership extends the hotel’s reach while keeping its original character intact. “RESET was created to offer a more thoughtful way to experience the desert, one that brings guests closer to the landscape without competing with it. Joining Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy gives us the opportunity to introduce that experience to a broader global audience while preserving the independent vision and sense of place that define the hotel.”

Location and Market Context

RESET sits minutes from the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park, on 180 acres of high desert landscape. The location gives Marriott Bonvoy a presence near one of the country’s known outdoor destinations. The property’s scale, 65 rooms on 180 acres, sets it apart from typical urban or resort-corridor Marriott properties.

Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated portfolio of nature-immersed properties that combine amenities such as hot showers and beds with natural settings. The collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s global travel program.