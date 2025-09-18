Rebrand for OYO parent

Oravel Stays, the group behind brands including Oyo, Sunday and Motel 6, has announced a rebranding to PRISM Life.

The renaming comes along with a series of other corporate steps that will allow the group to shift gears, as it prepares for a public listing on the Indian stock market. PRISM has regrouped its existing subsidiary businesses and brands, to clarify its offering around the world, for customers and investors.

A coming of age

In a letter to shareholders as the group’s 2024-25 report was published, CEO Ritesh Agarwal explained: “Our vision extends far beyond where we are today. We’re building the best lifestyle company for the modern traveller. PRISM will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique.”

To help with that clarification, the group has pulled its businesses together under four groupings. First, there is Checkin Collection, representing the company’s premium accommodation offering. Currently this extends to three sub-brands: Sunday, Palette and Clubhouse.

Next, the company calls its more budget offerings Economy Movers. Within this segment, it has Oyo Hotels, Motel 6 and its extended stay brand, largely US focused, called Studio 6.

Third, there is the Beautiful Homes category, which is today largely focused in European markets. This includes CheckMyGuest, with premium homes in France and Italy; holiday home business Belvilla; and a Danish home stay business, DanCenter.

The final category for the group’s diverse offering is Urban Experiences. Beneath this umbrella is Traum by OYO, a business based out of Germany; Indian co-working business Innov8; and Weddingz – an Indian wedding venue network.

In 2024-25, the PRISM business turned profitable. Gross booking value was up 53% year on year, while the group’s hotel count rose to over 20,000 globally. Over the two years from March 2023 to March 2025, the group reported growth in its homes offering from 79,000 to 120,000 units, and in the hotels segment from 13,000 to 21,000 properties.

For the future, the annual report noted a clear direction of travel. “The company is strategically focused on expanding its premium segment, with a deliberate shift to higher-yield brands such as Sunday, Townhouse, Collection O, and Palette.” Among key growth markets for the Sunday brand is the UK, where it was launched in 2024 and now aims to grow to a portfolio of 50 four and five star properties by the end of 2026.

Continuing growth by acquisitions

The group’s most recent acquisition, which took place in summer 2025, was the purchase of Australian business MadeComfy for USD50 million. The ten year old business is one of the largest short term rental managers across Australia and New Zealand, working with around 1,500 property managers.

In 2024, with a transformational deal, PRISM spent USD525 million acquiring a major US business. The purchase from Blackstone of the G6 Hospitality group gave PRISM an immediate presence across the US with almost 1,500 locations under the economy Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands.