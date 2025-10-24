Project of the Week: Anantara Prea Ceara Resort

On Brazil’s golden northeast coast, a new luxury hotel is taking shape—which brings us to our second Project of the Week here at THP.News. (Click here to see our first this week.) Set to open in 2027, Anantara Preá Ceará Resort will mark another milestone for the Anantara brand as it expands its presence across South America, offering travelers a high end escape in one of Brazil’s most naturally stunning regions.

A sanctuary by the sea

Located just 15 minutes from Aeroporto de Jericoacoara, the resort will stretch across 52,000 square meters of beachfront within the Vila Carnaúba development. Preá is known for its vast dunes and turquoise waters, and Anantara’s upcoming property will capture this beauty while providing every comfort of a five-star stay.

The new-build resort will feature 90 guest accommodations, including villas, branded residences, and a standout Presidential Suite. Guests can expect multiple swimming pools and direct access to a coastline that remains one of Brazil’s most pristine. As part of Vila Carnaúba, visitors will also enjoy shared amenities such as a gym, tennis courts, a football field, and a children’s club complete with an outdoor playground.

Designed in harmony with nature

The project is a partnership between Anantara and Grupo Carnaúba, with design led by acclaimed Brazilian architect Miguel Pinto Guimarães. His approach—combining contemporary aesthetics with regional authenticity—aims to create a resort that feels entirely in tune with its natural surroundings. The architecture will emphasize open-air spaces, natural light, and locally sourced materials, ensuring that the property both complements and preserves its environment.

Guests will have access to Rancho do Kite, Latin America’s leading kitesurfing school, making the property a prime destination for both adventure seekers and leisure travelers. After a day in the wind and waves, the Anantara Spa and Sunset Club will offer restorative experiences and social relaxation. The resort’s culinary program will highlight the rich flavors of Ceará, with a regional restaurant spotlighting the area’s famed seafood.

Anantara Preá Ceará Resort represents a growing trend in Brazilian hospitality. For guests seeking a refined retreat that remains true to the rhythms of nature, this upcoming resort may soon be one of the region’s top destinations.