Project of the Week: Mandarin Oriental Cristallo Cortina

This week’s spotlight here at THP.News turns to the Italian Alps, where a landmark hospitality project is redefining one of the region’s most storied addresses. The Mandarin Oriental Cristallo Cortina is currently under construction and set to reopen in Q4 2026 following a comprehensive refurbishment of the historic Grand Hotel Cristallo.

A Historic Icon, Reimagined

Located in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Veneto, the 5-star property will feature 83 rooms and suites, many with private balconies and panoramic views of the Dolomites. Originally built in 1901 in Art Nouveau style by the Menardi family, the hotel rose to prominence as a luxury alpine retreat, particularly during the mid-20th century.

The refurbishment aims to preserve the building’s early 20th-century grandeur while introducing Mandarin Oriental’s signature design approach. Architecture and interiors are led by Herzog & de Meuron Basel, blending natural materials with understated detailing and a refined, contemporary aesthetic.

The transformation follows the property’s acquisition in 2021 by funds managed by Attestor Limited.

Design, Wellness, and Year-Round Appeal

The repositioned resort is being developed as a year-round destination. In colder months, guests will have access to skiing and cross-country trails, while warmer seasons will focus on hiking, golf, and mountain activities.

Key features include:

Multiple restaurants and bars

Flexible event and entertainment spaces

A destination spa and wellness center

An indoor-to-outdoor swimming pool

A dedicated Kid’s Club for various age groups

The wellness offering will play a central role, anchored by an extensive spa alongside indoor and outdoor pools and curated programming.

Legacy Meets Modern Luxury

The hotel has long been associated with high-profile guests and cultural significance. During its “golden era” following the 1956 Winter Olympics, it attracted royalty, celebrities, and notable figures from across Europe and beyond.

The upcoming redevelopment seeks to retain that legacy while repositioning the property within the global luxury hospitality market under the Mandarin Oriental brand. With its elevated setting above Cortina and views across the Dolomites, the project will re-emerge as a flagship alpine resort, combining historic character with modern amenities in one of Italy’s most established mountain destinations.