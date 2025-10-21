Project of the Week: ATLANTIC Hotel Frankfurt

Our latest Project of the Week takes us to Frankfurt, where the ATLANTIC Hotel Frankfurt is steadily taking shape in the city’s modern Europaviertel district. Located within the new 124-meter-high Europa-Allee-Tower, this four-star luxury hotel is aiming high, literally and figuratively.

With 373 rooms and suites planned across the lower 19 floors of the 34-story tower, the hotel will offer comfort, convenience, and prime access to one of Europe’s busiest trade fair hubs. Located just 2 km from the main train station and 9 km from the airport, it’s hard to beat in terms of connectivity. Even better, it has its own entrance to Messe Frankfurt, placing guests right where they need to be. For hotel suppliers, the scale and scope of this project make it one to watch—and be a part of!

Room to meet, room to relax

The ATLANTIC Hotel Frankfurt is set to become a key venue in Frankfurt’s expanding MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) market. Seven event rooms will be located on the third floor, with space for up to 336 people. Each will be equipped with the latest event technology, ideal for everything from small boardroom meetings to larger conferences or private celebrations.

For downtime, guests will have a few elevated options. A fitness area and sauna on the 19th floor will feature panoramic skyline views. One floor up, the exclusive ATLANTIC Skyline Bar will sit 64 meters above street level, serving up city views alongside cocktails. Whether guests are staying the night or just stopping in, this spot is expected to be a major draw.

Inside the Europa-Allee-Tower

The hotel will occupy a central part of the Europa-Allee-Tower, a new high-rise that also houses Sparda-Bank and Messe Frankfurt. The location offers direct views over the trade fair grounds and the wider Frankfurt skyline—a key feature of the hotel’s bar and upper-level spaces.

Dining will be another highlight, with a spacious catering area on the fourth floor offering both local and international options. The hotel is aiming to serve not just guests, but also the surrounding neighborhood with its mix of offerings.

Construction has progressed steadily since groundbreaking in early 2022 and the laying of the foundation stone in 2023. Completion is targeted for 2025/26, but in the meantime, you can watch progress live via the on-site webcam.