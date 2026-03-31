Project of the Week: The Scoundrel Hotel

This week’s project of the week heads to the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, where construction is underway on The Scoundrel Hotel, a new boutique lifestyle property in Gatlinburg. Scheduled to open in Q3 2027, the 132-room, four-star hotel is being developed as a new-build project that blends regional storytelling with a more playful take on upscale hospitality.

Positioned just across from the Gatlinburg Convention Center, the hotel will join Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, a collection known for independent, design-led properties. Development and operations are led by Tennessee-based AATMOS, with architecture by ODA Architecture NC, and interiors by Flick Mars.

Rooted in Local Character

The Scoundrel Hotel draws heavily on Appalachian culture and the region’s moonshine heritage, translating it into a contemporary guest experience. Interiors are expected to feature moody tones and tactile materials, including plaid textiles, charred wood, leather, and handwoven elements. Landscaping across the property will lean into a nature-inspired approach, reinforcing its mountain setting.

Amenities will include a lobby lounge, open-air courtyard, mountain-view fitness center, and flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces. The hotel is designed to appeal to both families and experience-driven travelers, offering a balance between approachable comfort and a more stylized, narrative-led stay.

Food, Drink, and a Unique Edge

Central to the concept is Mischief Made Restaurant and Bar, the hotel’s signature dining venue. The restaurant will focus on bold cocktails and reimagined Southern dishes, with a social atmosphere intended to extend beyond dining into small-scale events. The space will also accommodate private gatherings, including rehearsal dinners for up to 30 guests.

With more than 15 million visitors annually, Gatlinburg is not short on accommodation options. The Scoundrel Hotel positions itself as one of the area’s few lifestyle-driven offerings.

Every aspect of the project leans into narrative—framing each stay as its own story shaped by setting, design, and experience. As construction progresses, The Scoundrel Hotel will add a new layer to Gatlinburg’s hospitality scene, one that mixes regional heritage with a unique edge.