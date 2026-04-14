Project of the Week: Soho House Sydney

This week’s Project of the Week heads to Sydney, where Soho House is preparing its first Australian outpost with a major conversion in the inner-city area.

Set between Darlinghurst and Surry Hills, just off Oxford Street, Soho House Sydney is currently under construction and targeting a Q4 2026 opening. The five-star project will transform an existing Crown Street building into a 200-room, five-story venue designed around dining, socializing, and member-focused spaces.

A Global Brand Lands in Sydney

Soho House is converting a building on the corner of Crown and Foley Street into what is planned as a large-scale, multi-use members’ club. The site sits above Shady Pines Saloon and is positioned in one of the city’s busiest creative districts.

Plans outline a mix of indoor and outdoor areas spread across five levels. These include multiple restaurants and bars, alongside dedicated spaces for members to work and relax. A gym, cabaret facilities, and a rooftop terrace with a pool are also part of the proposal.

The development remains subject to City of Sydney approval, but the intent is clear: create a dense, layered venue that brings together hospitality, leisure, and cultural programming under one roof.

Architect work is being led by Hamptons Property Services, and design will have a focus on reshaping the building’s exterior. The current façade is set to be replaced with a simpler cream-and-brown finish aligned with other Soho House locations globally.

From London Origins to Global Network

Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House began as a single site on Greek Street in London. It has since grown into an international network, with locations spanning cities including Berlin and Miami. Each House follows a similar approach: spaces for eating, drinking, working, and relaxing, often paired with screening rooms, curated art collections, and rooftop areas.

In Sydney, the brand has already begun building visibility through its “Cities Without Houses” community. It also recently took over The Old Clare Hotel during SXSW Sydney, offering a preview of the programming style members can expect.

According to membership director Dominique Bellas, the Sydney opening has been long anticipated. While details remain limited, the project marks a clear step in Soho House’s expansion into Australia.